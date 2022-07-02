The dynamics of the U.S. Supreme Court must be altered now by adding justices. Nine is not sacrosanct; indeed, the number has varied over the years.

The abortion ruling and its sweeping reasoning establish a terrifying path that the court intends to follow. We can expect more cases overturning long-established, popularly respected law with their far right vision. Not only is Roe v. Wade no longer the law of the land, every high court case on privacy rights (contraception, same sex marriage, marriage between difference races, etc.) conflicts with the court’s approach.

The concept the court allegedly followed – strict original intent – is hogwash. At the time of the nation’s birth, the ratification of the 14th Amendment and the other foundations of our Constitution, neither Black people nor women were even considered full citizens – the former were counted partially only to add to the slave states’ power, and neither could vote or own property. How then is following the thinking of that era even relevant to present times?

Janice Cooper

Yarmouth

