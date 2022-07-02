Sen. Susan Collins made a grave error in voting to approve Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court. She justified her support on the basis of their assurances that they would abide by precedent in considering future challenges to Roe v. Wade, assurances that have proven to be false.
In not protecting the right to reproductive choice, she has let down the people of Maine.
The only honorable course now for Sen. Collins is to immediately resign from the Senate, allowing Gov. Mills to appoint a replacement who will represent the will of the people of Maine.
Marc Miller
South Freeport
