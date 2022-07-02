SACO – Ronald W. Hevey, 84, of Saco, passed away with his family by his side at home, on Wednesday, June 29, 2022. He was born in Biddeford on Jan. 1, 1938, a son of Gerard and Anne (Whelan) Hevey. He was educated from Saco schools. Ron served his country in the United States Navy for 10 years. He married his wife Irene Compagna on June 18, 1960, while traveling with the Navy. The family moved to Saco in 1964. Ron was from the generation of hard work. He was employed by Maremont Corporation for several years. He later went on to Gabriel Electronics for 30 years of service. Being one who could never sit still, he also worked a second job at Scarborough Downs which he thoroughly enjoyed.Ron worked as Santa Claus for Saco Valley Shopping Center. He was an avid New England Patriots football fan. One of his most memorable moments was a cold November game day at the Patriots Stadium that they still talk about today. He was known to give his daughter home perms, and to sew her a skirt for a special occasion.Mr. Hevey was a parishioner of the former Notre Dame de Lourdes Church, and most recently Most Holy Trinity Church. He was predeceased by two brothers, Raymond Hevey and Marc Hevey.He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Irene Hevey; four children, Roger Hevey and wife Lisa, Linda Lamontagne, Michael Hevey and wife Carla, and Richard Hevey. He is also survived by eight grandchildren, Christopher Hevey, William Hevey, Jordan Hevey, Jace Hevey, Evan Hevey, Brandon Lamontagne, Adam Lamontagne and Cory Lamontagne; six great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Dear to his heart was Rachel Flagg who cared for him in his last months; and Kevin Roche who looked up to Ron as a second father and who visited and called frequently in his last years. Visiting Hours will be from 5-8 p.m., Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at Cote Funeral Home Chapel, Saco. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m., Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at Most Holy Trinity Church, Saco. Burial will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Biddeford. To view Ronald’s memorial page or leave and online condolence, please visit http://www.cotefuneralhome.com.

Send questions/comments to the editors.