FICTION

Hardcover

1. “The Hotel Nantucket,” by Elin Hilderbrand (Little Brown)

2. “Lessons in Chemistry,” by Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday)

3. “Flying Solo,” by Linda Holmes (Ballantine Books)

4. “The Paris Apartment,” by Lucy Foley (Morrow)

5. “The Midcoast,” by Adam White (Hogarth)

6. “Horse,” by Geraldine Brooks (Viking)

7. “The Candy House,” by Jennifer Egan (Scribner)

8. “Sea of Tranquility,” by Emily St. John Mandel (Knopf)

9. “This Time Tomorrow,” by Emma Straub (Riverhead Books)

10. “Time Is a Mother,” by Ocean Vuong (Penguin Press)

Paperback

1. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo,” by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square Press)

2. “Book Lovers,” by Emily Henry (Berkley)

3. “Verity,” by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central Publishing)

4. “It Ends With Us,” by Colleen Hoover (Atria)

5. “The Personal Librarian,” by Marie Benedict, Victoria Christopher Murray (Berkley)

6. “Circe,” by Madeline Miller (Back Bay)

7. “Where the Crawdads Sing,” by Delia Owens (Putnam)

8. “The Damage,” by Caitlin Wahrer (Pamela Dorman Books)

9. “People We Meet on Vacation,” by Emily Henry (Berkley)

10. “That Summer,” by Jennifer Weiner (Washington Square Press)

NONFICTION

Advertisement

Hardcover

1. “This Will Not Pass,” by Jonathan Martin, Alexander Burns (Simon & Schuster)

2. “Freezing Order,” by Bill Browder (Simon & Schuster)

3. “The Storyteller,” by Dave Grohl (Dey Street Books)

4. “River of the Gods,” by Candice Millard (Doubleday)

5. “Rough Draft,” by Katy Tur (Atria/One Signal Publishers)

6. “Atlas of the Heart,” by Brene Brown (Random House)

7. “Atomic Habits,” by James Clear (Avery)

8. “Crying in H Mart,” by Michelle Zauner (Knopf)

9. “Half Baked Harvest Every Day,” by Tieghan Gerard (Clarkson Potter)

10. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse,” by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne)

Paperback

1. “Under the Banner of Heaven,” by Jon Krakauer (Anchor)

2. “Braiding Sweetgrass,” by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed Editions)

3. “All About Love,” by bell hooks (Morrow)

4. “The Bomber Mafia,” by Malcolm Gladwell (Back Bay)

5. “The Splendid and the Vile,” by Erik Larson (Crown)

6. “Educated,” by Tara Westover (Random House)

7. “Between Two Kingdoms,” by Suleika Jaouad (Random House)

8. “Entangled Life,” by Merlin Sheldrake (Random House)

9. “The Four Agreements,” by Don Miguel Ruiz (Amber-Allen)

10. “Invisible Child,” by Andrea Elliott (Random House)

— Nonesuch Books & More, South Portland

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous