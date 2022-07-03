A female inmate was found dead in her cell Sunday morning at the York County Jail in Alfred, Sheriff William King announced.

Nicole Turner, 34, of Biddeford was discovered deceased at 6:30 a.m., King said in an email. She had been incarcerated since June 21 on miscellaneous charges, he said.

“The Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit is investigating the death and no further details will be released at this time,” the sheriff said Sunday afternoon.

