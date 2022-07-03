CLEVELAND — Triston McKenzie shut down New York’s big-bashing lineup over seven superb innings in a combined one-hitter and closer Emmanuel Clase survived a harrowing ninth, giving the Cleveland Guardians a 2-0 win over the Yankees on Sunday.

Franmil Reyes drove in both Cleveland runs – homering in the fourth and hitting a clutch RBI single in the eighth – as the Guardians salvaged the series finale.

McKenzie (5-6) allowed only a broken-bat single to Josh Donaldson in the fourth. The right-hander, who has been hurt by giving up home runs this season, kept the ball in the park and the Yankees off balance.

Eli Morgan worked a 1-2-3 in the eighth before giving way to Clase, the AL’s top reliever in June. The Yankees loaded the bases with two outs on two walks – one to a pinch-hitting Aaron Judge – before Clase got Aaron Hicks to ground to second for the final out and his 19th save in 21 chances.

Hicks dropped to .138 (8 for 58) in his career with the bases loaded.

The Yankees lost for just the sixth time in 32 games since May 31.

ROYALS 7, TIGERS 4: Edward Olivares and Emmanuel Rivera homered in a three-run second inning, and Kansas City won in Detroit to take two of three from the Tigers.

Tarik Skubal (5-7) lost his fifth straight start, allowing five runs, five hits and three walks in 4 2/3 innings. He has a 9.00 ERA during the skid, raising his season ERA to 4.06.

Detroit pitchers tied a season high with eight walks, including two with the bases loaded.

RAYS 7, BLUE JAYS 3: Shane Baz pitched six innings for his first win of the season, Harold Ramírez and Randy Arozarena hit two-run home runs and Tampa Bay won in Toronto.

Ji-Man Choi had a solo home run for the Rays in the six-run, seven-hit fifth inning – their biggest inning of the season. All of the damage came against Blue Jays right-handers Ross Stripling (4-3) and Trent Thornton.

Tampa Bay lost the first two games of this five-game series, matching a season-worst four-game losing streak, then won the final three convincingly.

ORIOLES 3, TWINS 1: Tyler Wells took a no-hit bid into the fifth inning for the second straight start and won his sixth consecutive decision in leading Baltimore to a win in Minneapolis.

Wells (7-4) struck out a career-high seven, allowing one run and three hits in six innings. He is 6-0 with a 1.89 ERA in seven starts since a May 25 loss at the New York Yankees. The 27-year-old right-hander, taken by Baltimore from Minnesota in the 2020 winter meeting draft, has allowed one run or none in each of his last four starts.

Rougned Odor put Baltimore ahead when he led off the fifth inning with his eighth home run. Trey Mancini and Ryan Mountcastle homered on consecutive pitches in the sixth from Devin Smeltzer (4-2), who allowed six hits in six innings.

ASTROS 4, ANGELS 2: Angels star Mike Trout finished 0 for 11 with nine strikeouts in a three-game series and Los Angeles hitters fanned 20 times overall as Houston won for a sweep at home.

Rookie Jeremy Peña, a former University of Maine star, homered twice, capped by a two-run drive with two outs in the ninth inning off Ryan Tepera (1-2) to win it.

Trout struck out seven straight times in the first two games. In the finale, the three-time AL MVP reached base in his first at-bat on an error by Pena at shortstop before striking out looking in his next two plate appearances.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

BREWERS 2, PIRATES 0: Brandon Woodruff struck out eight in six scoreless innings, steering Milwaukee to a win in Pittsburgh.

Woodruff (7-3) gave up six hits, his most since May 9, but made up for it with a fifth straight start in which he didn’t give up more than two earned runs. The right-hander has 18 strikeouts in 11 innings since returning June 28 after being sidelined with Raynaud’s syndrome, which decreased blood flow to his pitching fingers.

Omar Narváez gave the Brewers their two runs by driving a cutter from Pirates starter Zach Thompson (3-6) 427 feet in the fifth inning over the Clemente Wall in right field. The homer, which nearly bounced into the Allegheny River, was his third of the season and ended a 25-game drought.

REDS 4, BRAVES 3: Albert Almora Jr. slapped a bases-loaded single past a drawn-in infield in the ninth to give Cincinnati a win over Atlanta at home.

Not only did the Reds avoid a series sweep, but they also snapped a 10-game losing streak at Great American Ball Park — the longest home losing streak for the team since losing 11 straight at Riverfront Stadium in April-May 1986.

In the ninth, Braves reliever A.J. Minter (4-2) allowed a single to Tommy Pham before walking Joey Votto and hitting pinch-hitter Jonathan India to load the bases with no outs. Almora delivered his base hit past a diving third baseman Austin Riley.

MARLINS 7, NATIONALS 4: Brian Anderson hit a go-ahead infield single in the 10th inning that sent Miami to a victory at the Washington Nationals, who lost star outfielder Juan Soto to an apparent left leg injury.

The Marlins have won four in a row to move three games shy of .500. They’ve won 11 of 12 against the Nationals and can start dreaming about making a run at an NL wild-card spot despite being 26-39 against everyone else.

The loss came at potentially a high cost for the Nationals, who lost star outfielder Juan Soto to a left calf injury. Soto flexed and pointed to his left leg after making a throw in right field in the third and was taken out after being involved in a rundown in the fourth.

INTERLEAGUE

METS 4, RANGERS 1: Eduardo Escobar homered for the third straight game, Carlos Carrasco rebounded from a pair of poor starts and New York won at home.

Starling Marte went deep for the second consecutive day and Jeff McNeil hit an RBI double to help the NL East leaders take two of three in the interleague series, giving them 15 wins in their last 20 home games.

The victory was No. 1,600 as a major league manager for Buck Showalter, who beat one of his former teams to pass Hall of Famer Tommy Lasorda for 22nd place.

