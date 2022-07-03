At least six fire departments responded Sunday afternoon to fight a brush fire in Jugtown Forest in Casco, according to the Naples Fire and Rescue.

A dispatcher for the Casco Fire Department said Sunday no homes were threatened by the fire.

The Naples fire department asked motorists to avoid the area if possible. Multiple firetrucks are running water lines for water to fight the blaze.

Jugtown Forest is owned and maintained by Hancock Land Company, which has 5,000 acres and a network of the trail system in the forest in Casco, Naples and Otisfield, according to the land company.

Much of the southern and central part of Maine is experiencing abnormally dry conditions, according to the National Weather Service.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous