OLD ORCHARD BEACH – Bruce P. Caron, 69, of Old Orchard Beach, passed away on June 18, 2022, with his family by his side. He was born on August, 3, 1952, in Portland, Maine, the son of late Paul L. Caron and Patricia A. (Theriault) Caron.

Bruce was raised in Westbrook and graduated from Westbrook High School, class of 1970. After high school, he completed his college education at the University of Maine in Gorham. He graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in secondary education, following in his father’s footsteps.

Bruce began working at a young age. He always enjoyed what he was doing, I guess you could say, he loved to work! He held mulitple jobs throughout high school and college, after which he went on to carry out a 45 year teaching career in middle school education at Jack Junior High, Lyman Moore Middle School and the Scarborough School District. Bruce also dutifly served the city of Westbrook for 17 years as a Public Safety Commissioner, serving as Secretary and later as Chairman of the Commission. Carrying on a third job, all at the same time, he worked as a landscaper at Prouts Neck (one of his favorite spots) for approximately 10 years for a company in Scarborough he loved, Oceanview Properties, where he was treated like family. Bruce’s unvwavering work ethic was a huge inspiration to his family, his peers, and to others who knew him.

In his early 30’s, Bruce met his wife, Bonnie (Smith) of Westbrook. It didn’t take long for the two of them to realize they were meant for each other, and they were married within a few years. They raised two beautiful daughters, Jennifer and Ashley, both of which he could not have been prouder, and had two grandchildren, Corinne and Lincoln whom he adored (all of them fondly known as his “beaubelles”). Bruce was an incredibly loving and involved father and grandfather and partook in many family outings, or as he lovingly called them “magical mystery tours”. He thoroughly enjoyed spending time with his family, whether it was a walk on the beach, a trip to Bar Harbor or Santa’s Village, a trip to Disney, or going to take in a Sea Dogs or Red Sox game.

Bruce was an avid sports fan. He played baseball in his younger years, coached football in middle school and watched every New England sports game he could. People marveled at Bruce’s memory with sports statistics, as well as general trivia. His favorite show in the world was Jeopardy, and he would encourage his family to “feel free to compete” as they played along, knowing full well he would win everytime. All in all, Bruce was a kind, loyal, faithful, devoted, quick-witted man, who was loved by many and will be sorely missed by all who knew him.

Bruce is survived by his wife, Bonnie; their children, Jennifer Heath and her husband Joshuah of Westbrook, Ashley Lebel and her husband Todd of Lewiston; grandchildren Corinne and Lincoln. He is also survived by his mother, Patricia Caron of Cape Coral, Fla.; brother Richard Caron of Westbrook, sister Barbara Caron Turgeon of Ft. Myers, Fa., sister Deborah Hebert and her husband Joel of Westbrook, and brother John Caron and his wife Jill of Chestertown, Md.. He was predeceased by his father Paul Caron.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, July 9 at 11 a.m. at New Life Church, 551 Alfred St., Biddeford, 04005. Please consider wearing “Blue for Bruce”, which was his favorite color.

