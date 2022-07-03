CUMBERLAND – We announce the death of our beloved wife and mother, Carole James, on June 25, 2022.

Carole was the daughter of Thelma and Lawrence Worden, born in Freeport July 14, 1942. She attended Freeport High School, graduating Salutatorian. Carole then worked her way through Husson College as the secretary to the Dean of Students and graduated Salutatorian in 1964. While at Husson, Carole met and married her husband, Fred James, who was attending the University of Maine in Orono. They were married on Dec. 27 in 1963 and were married for 58 and a half years.

Carole and Fred raised two children, Holly and Bill, enjoying many adventures together as a family: camping and boating at Sebago, skiing at Mount Abram and in Colorado, and many more. Carole was a devoted and loving mother and wife. Always supportive, she attended every ballgame and activity in which her children participated. Likewise, Carole attended every Portland High School baseball game during the more than 20 years of her husband’s coaching career.

Carole loved teaching. After teaching at Windham High School for one year, Carole spent the remaining 29 years of her career at Greely High School in Cumberland teaching the business curriculum. In the latter part of her career, Carole revitalized the business department at Greely that was in danger of elimination. She took night classes to earn additional credit hours to add new courses including sales marketing, entrepreneurship, and accounting. She loved the students and enjoyed being a part of the hub bub and excitement of their young lives.

When she retired, Carole and Fred travelled, enjoying trips to Alaska, France, Greece, and Istanbul. Her favorite was a riverboat cruise on the Seine in France. But most of all Carole enjoyed extended trips visiting her daughter Holly and her family in the different states where they settled, particularly California.

Carole had a zest and enthusiasm for life. She loved to dance and even won a dance competition on a local television show while in high school. Carole loved animals. She had a special bond with her Golden Retriever “CJ” and her little Papillon “Annie”. She enjoyed walks every day at Twin Brook in Cumberland with Annie. She loved watching all the birds that would visit her feeders and would trudge out even in a blizzard to refill them. Carol also enjoyed gardening and maintained beautiful perennial and rose gardens at the home she loved on Tuttle Road. Carole was also a rabid Red Sox fan and never missed a game all season.

Carole leaves her husband, Frederick James; daughter Holly Michael, son Bill James, daughter-in-law Darcy James, son-in-law Jeffrey Michael; brother, Russell Worden; and grandchildren Haley Michael, Lydia Michael, and Ruth James.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at http://www.LindquistFuneralHome.com for the James Family. A graveside service for the family will be held at a later date.