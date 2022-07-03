YARMOUTH – Charles T. Walls, “Ted”, 82, of Cousins Island, Yarmouth, passed away Thursday, June 23, 2022 at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough with his family by his side.

Ted was born on April 9, 1940 in Millinocket, the son of John “Ben” and Shirlie Walls. Ted grew up in the Katahdin region and enjoyed hiking, fishing, boating, swimming, and exploring the expansive playground in his backyard.

After graduating from Sterns High School, Ted attended a nightly prep school and a trade school to become a machinist. He then enrolled at the University of Maine College of Engineering and completed a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering. He enrolled and served in the Naval Air National Guard and after completing college, he spent the remainder of his career in various engineering and management roles at S.D. Warren/Sappi Paper.

Ted met his wife, Donna S. Walls of 49 years, at Sugarloaf ski mountain and they were married in 1973 in Rangeley. After building a camp in Eustis, they purchased a small summer cottage on Cousins Island that they renovated into a year-round home. Ted and Donna raised two children, Josh and Brian, on the island and this is where Ted developed a passion for the ocean and sailing. Over the years Ted took his family, and anyone willing, on numerous adventures up the Maine coast in a 22-foot Oday named the “Dawntreader”.

After retiring, Ted and Donna upgraded to a 36-foot Mariner Catch, also named the “Dawntreader”, and continued sailing until 2016 when he was involved in an accident felling a tree that left him in a wheelchair. Shortly after retiring, Ted and Donna also spent a few years wintering in Florida. They eventually gave up on the warm weather and returned to Sugarloaf to spend their winters skiing where they re-connected with old friends and found new ones.

Ted was predeceased by his parents Ben and Shirley Walls; his sister, Sharron Billingham, her husband Donald Billingham and their son, Jay.

He is survived by his wife, Donna; son, Brian and his partner Shawna Middleton; son, Josh and his wife Rebecca and two children, Ben and Megan. He is also survived by his favorite niece, Alison (Billingham) Ravens, her husband Andy and daughter Lilly; and Jay’s partner, Donna Villimaire.

Family has always been very important to Ted and he especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and visiting with his sons whenever possible.

A service will be held at the Cousins Island Chapel on July 8 at 2 p.m. with a reception to follow next door at the Community House.

