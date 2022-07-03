SCARBOROUGH – Claire Anne (Odlin) Randall, 87, died June 29, 2022.

Born in Portland, Maine to Charles W. Odlin and Marie Bowden Odlin, she was a 1958 graduate of South Portland High School and attended Northeastern, majoring in accounting and business law.

She moved to Florida in the ’50s and was married to the late David K. Johnson and raised four loving sons, Steve, Nick, Chris and Andy.

In 1985, she married Harry Oliver Randall, formerly of Westbrook, who predeceased her in 2014 and is survived by her stepchildren Kathleen, Holly and Thomas (Annie).

She was predeceased by four brothers, Clifford Odlin, Charles “Bud” Odlin, Arthur Odlin and Douglas Dufour, all of Maine, and one sister, Aldana Olvey of Texas. Also mourning her loss are six grandchildren; one great-grandchild; her surviving sisters-in-law; and many nieces and nephews; and her life-long friend, Claudette Minot of Sebago.

During her marriage to Harry, they enjoyed boating and sailing. She will be laid to rest at a later date in the Odlin family plot at Seaside Cemetery in Cape Elizabeth.

Please visit http://www.AdvantagePortland.com to sign Claire’s guestbook and leave memories and condolences for the family.