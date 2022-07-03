WESTBROOK – Enoch William Barton, 90, passed away from natural causes with family and caregivers by his side at his home in Westbrook on June 28, 2022.

He was born on April 20, 1932, in Westbrook. He was the youngest son of George Barton and Ione Ladd Barton.

He was predeceased by his oldest brother, Richard and is survived by his brother, Robert.

Enoch graduated from Westbrook High School in 1950. He married Mary Louise Reece Barton on July 11, 1953. They were happily married for 68 years, until her passing last November.

After working at S.D. Warren for 14 years, Enoch and his wife Mary took over the family greenhouse business where his parents left off. He and Mary created a full-service floral shop, Barton’s Florist, which later became Harmon’s and Barton’s.

He was a past president of FTD Maine. In 1981 after recovering from a severe stroke at the age of 48, he began volunteering at the Maine Medical Center central supply. He served over 4,000 hours over 34 years, adding him to the list of most years and most hours of volunteering at the MMC. He and his son Stephen sold the floral business in 2007, ending his 43 years in the floral industry.

Enoch was an active member of Kiwanis, Westbrook Warren Congregational Church, and the Fraternal Order of Masons for over 50 years. In 2015 Enoch was awarded a Paul Harris Fellow, along with Sen. Angus King, by the Rotary Club.

Enoch and Mary loved to travel to FTD floral conventions and enjoyed going on cruises with family and friends. They loved spending time at their Sebago Lake camp on Harmons Beach. He welcomed everyone; you were always invited to “come upta camp,” even if he had just met you. He wanted people to come and enjoy Sebago Lake as much as he and Mary did, from June through October for over 50 years.

He was the loving father of Winston, Stephen, and Shirley and their wife and partners: Carmela, Liz, and Bob respectively.

Enoch was a beloved grandfather to his eight grandchildren, Vanessa, Maria, Jason, Isabelle, Dana, Stephen, Ryan, Spencer, and their spouses and partners. He was proud to have lived to be a great-grandfather of seven and one on the way.

Visiting hours will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 7 at Dolby, Blais and Segee at 35 Church St. in Westbrook. The funeral will be on Friday, July 8 at 10 a.m. at the Westbrook Warren Congregational Church on Maine Street. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery in Westbrook.

Flowers are welcome, as are gifts to the Westbrook Warren Church and your thoughts and prayers for Enoch.

His family would like to thank everyone at Individual Care of Maine for their excellent care of Enoch and Mary during the last two years. To express condolences or to participate in Enoch’s online tribute, please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.