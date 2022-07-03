FALMOUTH – Joy Budington Shannon of Falmouth, exited stage right on June 1, 2022, to rejoin her loving husband, Palmer Shannon. Anyone who had the joy of knowing Joy can attest she kept her blazing spirit and green eyes lit just past her 91st birthday. Born to Adelaide and Thurn Budington on May 27, 1931, in Merion, Pa., Joy formed a branch on a family tree that embraced the aesthetic life and was known to host and herald creative types. Thurn was himself a poet and his sister, Djuna Barnes, a writer and journalist in New York City, N.Y., who authored the feminist novel “NightWood”.

Growing up in this fertile environment gave Joy a great appreciation for the arts. As a teenager, she delighted in many creative hours with her sister, Dee, spinning records and wearing out the heirloom carpets dancing. After graduating from the Maryland College for Women, Joy worked in advertising in New York City, N.Y. where she met John Ginn. In the late ’50s, the couple married and moved to Westchester, N.Y., where they welcomed son, David, and twin daughters Lauren and Tracy. It was there that Joy met her greatest friend, Fleur Arndt.

After a move to Old Greenwich, Conn., Joy and John became active with Connecticut Playmakers, where Joy took to the stage and John manned the lights. Some of her more memorable (yet terrifying for her children) roles were the lead in “Wait Until Dark”, Tintinabula in “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum”, and Kit Kat Club band member in “Cabaret”. All of this was accomplished while working at the New York Graphic Society alongside her dear friend, Chris Hubbard, surrounded by her favorite Wyeth and Hopper prints. Joy also helped establish the Eagle Hill School in Greenwich where she was employed as registrar for more than 15 years.

Joy’s second marriage was to fellow actor and Renaissance man, Palmer Shannon. Together they shared a soulful union that lasted 35 years, during which they operated Shannon Antiques, combining Joy’s unique gift for collecting art and antique oddities with Palmer’s talent for visual backdrops and stage setup. The duo sought and peddled eclectic wares in shows across New England. When they eventually moved to “Seabarn” in Cape Elizabeth, in the mid ’90s, they enjoyed bridge parties and many ridiculously memorable gatherings.

Following Palmer’s death, Joy moved to Falmouth by the Sea. She “changed the place,” as one staff member put it. With her take-no-prisoners, “shot of bourbon, please” humor, she won the hearts of staff and clients alike. Through hours of activities led by Joan, Anna and Ricky, from Bingo to “Fact or Fiction?” Joy sang rock and show tunes with anyone who could hold a beat. We know Joy is eternally grateful for the love and compassion shared by the sweet staff at her final stomping ground, as is her family. Big hugs also to her book-reading, funny and equally tough-gal roommate, Marge.

Joy was predeceased by her son, David, and survived by daughters Lauren and Tracy Ginn, who smile to think of her often; as well as BFF Fleur, and innumerable friends who she held close through “thick and thin.” Thank you all for sharing our Joy with us and may we hold her forever in our hearts.

A private ceremony will be held at the Riverside Cemetery in Cape Elizabeth, with a life celebration to follow.

