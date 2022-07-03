CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – Laura Winslow Barton, 70, of Cambridge, Mass., died peacefully on June 22, 2022, the result of a lifelong illness.
She was born in Worcester, Mass., daughter of deceased parents Helen Denison and Peter Barton. Laura graduated Magna Cum Laude from Boston University. She worked as a stack supervisor at Houghton Library at Harvard University before retiring. She loved reading, visiting Maine, and spending time with her mother on Cape Cod.
Laura is survived by her brother, Lincoln Denison Barton (Judy) of Cape Coral, Fla., her sister, Leigh Trumbull Barton (Michelle), of Metairie, La., sister-in-law, Donna (wife of deceased brother Deacon John Newell Barton) of Worcester, Mass.; loving companion of many years, Alfred Cameron; godchild, Jennifer Schock Haskell of Middletown, R.I.; several nieces and nephews; and many cousins in Maine and Massachusetts.
A celebration of her life will occur later this summer in Cornish.
The family has entrusted Mercadante Funeral Home in Worcester, Mass.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Share your condolences, kind words and remembrances below. You must be logged into the website to comment. Subscribers, please login. Not a subscriber? Register to comment for free or subscribe to support our work.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.