CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – Laura Winslow Barton, 70, of Cambridge, Mass., died peacefully on June 22, 2022, the result of a lifelong illness.

She was born in Worcester, Mass., daughter of deceased parents Helen Denison and Peter Barton. Laura graduated Magna Cum Laude from Boston University. She worked as a stack supervisor at Houghton Library at Harvard University before retiring. She loved reading, visiting Maine, and spending time with her mother on Cape Cod.

Laura is survived by her brother, Lincoln Denison Barton (Judy) of Cape Coral, Fla., her sister, Leigh Trumbull Barton (Michelle), of Metairie, La., sister-in-law, Donna (wife of deceased brother Deacon John Newell Barton) of Worcester, Mass.; loving companion of many years, Alfred Cameron; godchild, Jennifer Schock Haskell of Middletown, R.I.; several nieces and nephews; and many cousins in Maine and Massachusetts.

A celebration of her life will occur later this summer in Cornish.

The family has entrusted Mercadante Funeral Home in Worcester, Mass.