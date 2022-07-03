WINDHAM – Merton “Tim” Edward Moody Jr., 82, of Windham, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 23, 2022 at Maine Medical Center after a brief illness surrounded by his loving family. “Tim”, as he was most commonly known, was born in North Conway, N.H. the son of Merton and Rita (Anderson) Moody. He moved to Falmouth at a young age and attended schools in Falmouth. Tim enlisted and served in the United States Army and then served in the National Guard for six years.

On April 15, 1961 he married Laura King at Sacred Heart Church in Portland. Together they made their home and raised their children in Portland. He was a proud father, grandfather, a true family man who was the light of his wife and children’s lives.

Tim worked at S.D Warren/Sappi Mill, retiring in 1998, after 33 years of service. He loved all sports, a fan of the Patriot’s, Celtic’s, but a passionate Yankee’s fan! Tim was an avid golfer and was proud to have made a hole in one twice at Dunegrass Golf Club, where he was a member. Tim enjoyed his weekly card games with his buddies and trips to the casino with Laura. He was the host of many backyard BBQs with his manicured lawn and crystal-clear pool!

He was predeceased by his parents; his infant daughter, Theresa Moody; and grandson, Scott Moody.

Tim is survived by his wife, Laura of 61 years; two sons, Timothy Moody of Westbrook, Thomas (Lisa) Moody of Windham, two daughters, Anna (Joseph) Falconieri of South Portland and Amy Moody of Windham; four grandsons, two granddaughters; two great-grandchildren; his two brothers, Roger and wife Clair of Buxton, Steven and wife Brenda of Windham; and many nieces, nephews; good friends, and his close buddy, Mitch Jones.

Our family would like to extend gratitude to the SCU1 Care Team at Maine Medical Center for their wonderful care and support.

A celebration of Tim’s life will be held on Wednesday, July 6 at A.T. Hutchins, 660 Brighton Ave., Portland. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., followed by a memorial service. Burial will follow immediately after at New Calvary Cemetery, 1461 Broadway, South Portland.

To share a memory of Tim or to leave the family an online condolence, please visit http://www.athutchins.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the

American Lung Association

122 State St.

Augusta ME 04330