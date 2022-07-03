WESTBROOK – Pamela J. (Merrill) Doughty, 77, passed away on June 27, 2022 in Westbrook. She was born Jan. 12, 1945, the daughter of Franklin and Alice Francis (Vance) Merrill in Washington D.C. Pam attended high school in Portland, graduating from Deering High School in 1962. On June 7, 1967 she married Lawson Doughty on Chebeague Island and together they started their family. They had two children, Keith Doughty of Kittery, and a daughter, Debora C. Bailey of North Carolina. Pam was a loving person that loved her life as a homemaker and mother. She loved being home knitting things for her family and friends, cooking dinners for her family, and especially cooking holiday meals for all. Traveling was a big part of Lawson and Pam’s life traveling to the Carolinas twice a year, other historical places and tropical areas but her favorite being Tortola in the Virgin Islands. She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Lawson Doughty; her son, Keith Doughty, daughter, Debora C. Bailey.She was predeceased by her parents; and a brother, Robert Merrill. Services will be private at a later date. You may offer your condolences and share your memories at http://www.lindquistfuneralhome.com.

