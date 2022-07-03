GORHAM – Ruth Pike passed away peacefully on June 22, 2022 at The Gorham House in Gorham. Ruth was born March 21, 1933, the daughter of Albert and Jeannette King. She grew up in Maine with her siblings, Annie, Timothy, Jerry, Linda, and Freddie. In 1950, Ruthie married Everett Hatch of Windham and shared two daughters, Patricia and Susan. She and Everett resided in Gorham. After her divorce from Everett she reconnected with the love of her life, Willard Pike, in 1960. Having known each during high school it was not till later as adults that they met again and fell in love. Their marriage blended two families; Willard’s daughter from a previous marriage, Marie Pike, with Ruthie’s two daughters Patricia and Susan Hatch. After their marriage they had two more children, John and Katherine. Ruthie was a dedicated wife and mother. She was a natural woman with a lot of energy and gusto for life. She took her children to swim in Maine lakes and oceans, ice skate on frozen ponds, walk in the woods to find fiddleheads, pick wild blueberries, tend the gardens, and harvest apple trees.Ruthie loved to sew and craft. She created many beautiful images with pencil and charcoal on paper and oils on canvas that her children and grandchildren enjoy today. Through her entire life she always had a project she was working on. In the early 2000s she knitted over 1500 afghans that she donated to the non-profit Project Linus. Ruthie often expressed her love to others by writing letters and cards and sending thoughtful gifts through the mail.Ruthie also loved animals; Her home was never empty of pets and one or more dogs could be found by her side. In her later years she and Willie enjoyed two lovely cats that kept them amused and in good company. One of the most significant contributions Ruthie made was her endless dedication and unwavering devotion to her husband, Willie. She loved him deeply and unconditionally and was at his side until his passing in May of 2021. Ruthie and Willie enjoyed a full and rich life together from Maine to Arizona and exploring all of the roads in between along with all of the western states when they would visit their children. She was dedicated to keeping their home, properties and all of Willie’s antique cars well cared for. They wintered in Arizona for a number of years and made Sun Lakes, Ariz. their permanent year-round residence in the mid-’80s. In 2017 they moved back to Maine to be near family. Ruthie is survived by daughter, Patricia Hatch of Scarborough, daughter, Marie Pike and her husband John Manderino of Scarborough, daughter, Susan Lofgren of Gorham, son, John Pike and his fiancée Marian Chamberlain of Standish, daughter, Katherine Pike of Mancos, Colo.; grandchildren Kristen Vreeland and husband Jake, Derek Lofgren and wife Theresa, Kari Lofgren, Adrienne Pike, Jessica DeYoung and husband Brian, Isaac Hatch and Grace Hatch; and six great-grandchildren, Indra Pike. Kendra DeYoung, Kaleb Lofgren, Kaia Lofgren, Abby Lowell, and Carter Lofgren; and one sister, Linda Loring. Ruthie was predeceased by her parents; and siblings Annie, Timothy, Jerry and Freddie. The family wants to extend their deepest gratitude to the staff of Gorham House and Compassus Hospice for their dedication and compassion in providing quality care for Ruthie. As Ruthie wished, there will not be a funeral or memorial service. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com for the Pike family.Please send any donations in her honor to the Greater Portland Animal Refuge League or a charity of your choice.

