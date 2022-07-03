PORT ORANGE, Fla. – On April 26, 2022, Steve lost his battle with lung cancer with his parents by his side.

Steve was born on April 9, 1963 in Portland. Living most of his life in the greater Portland area, he worked a variety of jobs including restaurant, construction, mechanic, and owned his own business. He was a hard worker.

In 2013, he had an opportunity to move to Port Orange, Fla. to be a tour bus driver, until he had health issues and could no longer drive. Steve had a passion for old vehicles and was an avid NASCAR fan, and other hobbies included being sociable and would start conversations with complete strangers, whether they wanted him to or not.

Surviving are his parents Maxwell and Ebon (Bonnie) Brown of Port Orange, Fla.; sister, Patricia Blow of Port Orange, Fla., brother, James Brown and wife Hilary of Scarborough; daughter, Kristi Arsenault and husband Nick of Gorham; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

A service will be held on July 15 at 11 a.m., at the Highland Avenue Cemetery in South Portland.