In technicolor

“Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” is being staged through July 16 at Maine State Music Theatre in Brunswick, with Jordan Alexander, at left, as Joseph and Jeff Max playing Pharaoh. Contributed / Jared Morneau Photography

Exhibits/Galleries

Alison Bramhall of Festive Fish: RE/MAX Shoreline Cafe, lower level at 88 Middle St., Portland, through August.

Art Hop: downtown Bath, featuring artists and performers, 4-7 p.m. third Friday in July and August.

“Being Human”: Union of Maine Visual Artists Gallery, 516 Congress St., Portland. Variety of media created by several artists. Through July 30.

“Contrasts”: Group Exhibit of Visual Art: Richard Boyd Art Gallery, 15 Epps St., Portland. Through July. richardboydartgallery.com.

“Cosmopolitan Stylings of Mildred and Madeleine Burrage”: Maine Historical Society, Congress Street, Portland. To visit, see mainehistory.org for admission fees, timed ticketing and latest COVID policies. On view to Sept. 24.

“A Moment in Time: Select Photographs from Jill Koufman”: Maine Mead Works, 51 Washington Ave., Portland.

“Russ Cox: New Ways of Living with Art”: Casco Bay Artisans, 68 Commercial St., Building A, Portland, cascobayartisans.com.

“Summer Breeze”: Chocolate Church Arts, Washington Street, Bath, through July 30; artist’s reception 5:30-7:30 p.m. July 14.

University of New England Art Gallery: “Hands to Work: Women, Craft, and Radical Experiment,” through Sept. 23; “The Lives of the Jewelers,” through Oct. 9; 716 Stevens Ave., Portland. library.une.edu/art-galleries.

Friday 7/8

2nd Friday Brunswick ArtWalk & Music: 4-7 p.m., Maine Street, Brunswick. brunswickdowntown.org.

Thursday 7/14

“Summer Breeze”: artist reception, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Chocolate Church Arts Center, Bath.

Artist Presentation: Scott Menchin & Yvetta Fedorova: 6:30 p.m., Maine College of Art + Design (Osher Hall), 522 Congress St., Portland. Free, illustrationinstitute.org.

Ongoing

Maine Art Collective: multimedia experience run by 14 Maine artists using media ranging from sculpture to jewelry, painting to photography. Maine Art Collective, 18 Exchange St., Portland.

Makers on Main: 10 a.m. first Saturday to September on Main Street in Freeport. visitfreeport.com.

Film

Ongoing

Apohadion Theater: 107 Hanover St., Portland, theapohadiontheater.com.

Frontier Theater: 14 Maine St., Brunswick, explorefrontier.com/events/all.

Merrill Film Society: watch the movies on your own and join a Zoom discussion. Email Mike at [email protected] for an invitation. New voices warmly welcomed.

Movies in the Park: 7:30 p.m., third Thursday in July, Nathaniel Davis Park, 68 Pleasant St., Brunswick, Free.

Southworth Planetarium: 96 Falmouth St., Portland, in person, usm.maine.edu/planet/location-and-hours.

Museums

Bowdoin College Museum of Art, Brunswick “Innovation and Resilience Across Three Generations of Wabanaki Basket-Making,” through Sept. 18. Free admission, bowdoin.edu/art-museum.

Maine Jewish Museum: “New York Maine New York,” Robert Solotaire; “A flower expected everywhere […]”, Juliet Karelsen & Jocelyn Lee; “Quiet Moments,” Lawrence Elbroch. 267 Congress St, Portland, to Aug. 26.

Maine Museum of Photographic Arts: “Constructed and Found”: Through Aug. 23, 15 Middle St., 3A, Portland, mainemuseumofphotographicarts.org.

“Northern Threads: Two Centuries of Dress at Maine Historical Society, part I”: museum bicentennial exhibit at 489 Congress St., Portland. On view to July 30. Non-member adults, $10; children (6-17), $5; under 6, free. Registration required at mainehistory.org.

Peary-MacMillan Arctic Museum: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday by reservation only, Bowdoin College, 255 Maine St., Brunswick, bowdoin.edu/arctic-museum.

Portland Observatory: 138 Congress St., 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Monday for timed, 45-minute guided tours and 5-8 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday for self-guided sunset tours. Details at portlandlandmarks.org.

Tate House Museum: tours on the hour 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, 1267 Westbrook St., Portland. Masks required. Free-$16, reserve at tatehouse.org.

Victoria Mansion: 10 a.m. to 3:50 p.m. to Oct. 31, 109 Danforth St., Portland. Free-$35, victoriamansion.org.

Friday 7/15

Pretty Girls Sing Soprano: 6 p.m., Tate House Museum, 1270 Westbrook St., Portland. Free, rain date July 16.

Saturday 7/16

Music Family Saturday: 10 a.m., Bowdoin College Museum of Art: 255 Maine St., Brunswick. Faculty and students from the Bowdoin International Music Festival lead a family program about music and the fine arts. bowdoin.edu.

Music

Bowdoin International Music Festival: through Aug. 5. More than 250 students from around the world join faculty and guest artists for a celebration of chamber music. Bowdoin College, Brunswick, bowdoinfestival.org.

Maine Folk Festival: July 15 and 16, Thomas Point Beach & Campground, 29 Meadow Road, Brunswick. thomaspointbeach.com.

Friday 7/8

Muddy Ruckus: 5:30 p.m., Thompson’s Point, Thompson’s Point Road, Portland.

Tiny Porch Concert: Lillian Sawyer and Maddie Witler: 6:30 p.m., Wharf Cove, 726 Seashore Ave., Peaks Island. Free-$20.

Carole Wise: 7 p.m., Cadenza, 5 Depot St., Freeport.

Light The Torch & Otep & Avatar: 7 p.m., Aura Maine, 121 Center St., Portland.

Saturday 7/9

Sam Luke Chase: 12:30 p.m., Portland Lobster Co., 180 Commercial St., Portland. portlandlobstercompany.com.

Primo Cubano: 5 p.m., Bath Waterfront Park Series.

Rise Up Singing Concert: Feeding the Soul: 5:30 p.m., Growing to Give at Scattergood Farms, 30 East Coxon Road, Brunswick. Fundraiser, $20-$25, growingtogive.farm.

COIN: 7:30 p.m., L.L. Bean Store Discovery Park, 18 Morse St. Freeport.

Steamboat Gypsy Gand: 9 p.m., The Dogfish Company, 128 Free St., Portland.

Monday 7/11

Cumberland Community Band: 6:30 p.m., Falmouth Community Programs Concerts in the Park series, Village Park (behind Walmart next to Casco Bay Ice Arena). Bring your own seating.

Thursday 7/14

Bess Jacques & The Strays: 6 p.m., George Mitchell Field, 1410 Harpswell Neck Road, Harpswell. Free, bessjacques.com.

Cruising Casco Bay Concert Series: Kenya Hall Band, 6:30-9 p.m., Casco Bay Lines, 56 Commercial Street, Portland. $25, cascobaylines.com.

Wilderado: 7 p.m. with special guest Toledo, Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $18-$25. portlandhouseofmusic.com.

Séan McCann (of Great Big Sea): 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $24-$30, onelongfellowsquare.com.

Friday 7/15

Family Concert with Matt Loosigian: 10:30 a.m., Topsham Public Library, 25 Foreside Road, topshamlibrary.org.

Eric Bettencourt: 7 p.m., Portland Lobster Co., 180 Commercial St., Portland.

Jon King: 7 p.m., Portland House Of Music and Events, 25 Temple St., Portland.

Slygo Road: 7 p.m., The Porthole Restaurant & Pub, 20 Custom House Wharf, Portland. Free, portholemaine.com.

Jazz Friday with LQH: 8-11 p.m., The Dogfish Company, 128 Free St., Portland. thedogfishcompany.com.

Robert Earl Keen – I’m Comin’ Home: 8 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. $45-$65.

Saturday 7/16

David Karl Roberts: 7 p.m., The Thirsty Pig, 37 Exchange St., Portland.

Schooner Fare: 7 p.m., TEIA clubhouse, 10 Trefethen Ave, Peaks Island. $25-$30.

Chris Smither: 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $35-$45.

Crooked Coast + SixFoxWhiskey: 8 p.m., Portland House Of Music and Events, 25 Temple St., Portland.

Todd Rundgren: Unpredictable: 9 p.m., Aura Maine, 121 Center St., Portland. $39.50-$69.50.

Ongoing

80’s n Retro Party: rotating DJs last Saturday of every month, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. flasklounge.com.

Afrobeat Saturdays: 9 p.m. Saturdays, Aura Maine, 121 Center St., Portland, eventbrite.com.

Darlin’ Corey: 6 p.m. first Friday of the month through December, Port City Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland.

Foundation Friday: second Friday of the month, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. Community. Dance. Music. Love. See flasklounge.com for time.

Fourth Friday Jazz with rotating special guest: 8-11 p.m., The Dogfish Company, 128 Free St., Portland. thedogfishcompany.com.

Irish Music Night: 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland, facebook.com/IrishNightAtBlue.

Karaoke: 10 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. every Thursday, Sea Dog Brewing Company, 125 Western Ave., South Portland. sopo.seadogbrewing.com.

Open DJ Night: Every Tuesday at Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. Bring records, CDs, or controller; all formats/genres welcome. flasklounge.com.

Under the Covers: 8-11:30 p.m., third Friday of the month, Seasons Grille, 155 Riverside St., Portland. Free.

Related

Sign up for Forecaster newsletters.

Theater/Dance

“Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat”: through July 16, Maine State Music Theatre, 1 Bath Road, Brunswick. $59-$89, msmt.org.

“The Tempest”: Various days and times through July 29, Deering Oaks Park, Portland. Free, fenixtheatre.com.

Friday 7/8

“Blueberries for Sal”: opening night, 4 p.m., Children’s Museum & Theatre of Maine, Thompson’s Point, Portland. Based on the book by Robert McCloskey, through July 17 at various dates and times, kitetails.org.

Thursday 7/14

New England’s Funniest Comedian: Round 3: 8 p.m., Aura Maine, 121 Center St, Portland. $12-$15.

Friday 7/15

The Crossword Show with Zach Sherwin: 7:30 p.m., Frontier Theater, 14 Maine St., Mill 3, Fort Andross, Brunswick. Los Angeles-based comedian, $20, eventbrite.com.

Saturday 7/16

Hope: A Theatrical Dance: 7 p.m., St. Lawrence Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland. $15-$21, stlawrencearts.org.

Ongoing

Monday of the Minds: A CommUNITY Hip Hop Showcase: 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. every second and fourth Monday, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland.

Portland Swing Project: swing dance classes for all levels, Mechanics Hall, 519 Congress St., Portland. portlandswingproject.com.

Thursday Night Comedy: 7 p.m. every Thursday, Stroudwater Distillery, 28 Resurgam Place, Portland. Hosted by Ian MacDonald. Weekly rotating lineup. $10 online or in person, eventbrite.com.

