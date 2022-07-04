In technicolor
Exhibits/Galleries
Alison Bramhall of Festive Fish: RE/MAX Shoreline Cafe, lower level at 88 Middle St., Portland, through August.
Art Hop: downtown Bath, featuring artists and performers, 4-7 p.m. third Friday in July and August.
“Being Human”: Union of Maine Visual Artists Gallery, 516 Congress St., Portland. Variety of media created by several artists. Through July 30.
“Contrasts”: Group Exhibit of Visual Art: Richard Boyd Art Gallery, 15 Epps St., Portland. Through July. richardboydartgallery.com.
“Cosmopolitan Stylings of Mildred and Madeleine Burrage”: Maine Historical Society, Congress Street, Portland. To visit, see mainehistory.org for admission fees, timed ticketing and latest COVID policies. On view to Sept. 24.
“A Moment in Time: Select Photographs from Jill Koufman”: Maine Mead Works, 51 Washington Ave., Portland.
“Russ Cox: New Ways of Living with Art”: Casco Bay Artisans, 68 Commercial St., Building A, Portland, cascobayartisans.com.
“Summer Breeze”: Chocolate Church Arts, Washington Street, Bath, through July 30; artist’s reception 5:30-7:30 p.m. July 14.
University of New England Art Gallery: “Hands to Work: Women, Craft, and Radical Experiment,” through Sept. 23; “The Lives of the Jewelers,” through Oct. 9; 716 Stevens Ave., Portland. library.une.edu/art-galleries.
Friday 7/8
2nd Friday Brunswick ArtWalk & Music: 4-7 p.m., Maine Street, Brunswick. brunswickdowntown.org.
Thursday 7/14
“Summer Breeze”: artist reception, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Chocolate Church Arts Center, Bath.
Artist Presentation: Scott Menchin & Yvetta Fedorova: 6:30 p.m., Maine College of Art + Design (Osher Hall), 522 Congress St., Portland. Free, illustrationinstitute.org.
Ongoing
Maine Art Collective: multimedia experience run by 14 Maine artists using media ranging from sculpture to jewelry, painting to photography. Maine Art Collective, 18 Exchange St., Portland.
Makers on Main: 10 a.m. first Saturday to September on Main Street in Freeport. visitfreeport.com.
Film
Ongoing
Apohadion Theater: 107 Hanover St., Portland, theapohadiontheater.com.
Frontier Theater: 14 Maine St., Brunswick, explorefrontier.com/events/all.
Merrill Film Society: watch the movies on your own and join a Zoom discussion. Email Mike at [email protected] for an invitation. New voices warmly welcomed.
Movies in the Park: 7:30 p.m., third Thursday in July, Nathaniel Davis Park, 68 Pleasant St., Brunswick, Free.
Southworth Planetarium: 96 Falmouth St., Portland, in person, usm.maine.edu/planet/location-and-hours.
Museums
Bowdoin College Museum of Art, Brunswick “Innovation and Resilience Across Three Generations of Wabanaki Basket-Making,” through Sept. 18. Free admission, bowdoin.edu/art-museum.
Maine Jewish Museum: “New York Maine New York,” Robert Solotaire; “A flower expected everywhere […]”, Juliet Karelsen & Jocelyn Lee; “Quiet Moments,” Lawrence Elbroch. 267 Congress St, Portland, to Aug. 26.
Maine Museum of Photographic Arts: “Constructed and Found”: Through Aug. 23, 15 Middle St., 3A, Portland, mainemuseumofphotographicarts.org.
“Northern Threads: Two Centuries of Dress at Maine Historical Society, part I”: museum bicentennial exhibit at 489 Congress St., Portland. On view to July 30. Non-member adults, $10; children (6-17), $5; under 6, free. Registration required at mainehistory.org.
Peary-MacMillan Arctic Museum: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday by reservation only, Bowdoin College, 255 Maine St., Brunswick, bowdoin.edu/arctic-museum.
Portland Observatory: 138 Congress St., 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Monday for timed, 45-minute guided tours and 5-8 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday for self-guided sunset tours. Details at portlandlandmarks.org.
Tate House Museum: tours on the hour 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, 1267 Westbrook St., Portland. Masks required. Free-$16, reserve at tatehouse.org.
Victoria Mansion: 10 a.m. to 3:50 p.m. to Oct. 31, 109 Danforth St., Portland. Free-$35, victoriamansion.org.
Friday 7/15
Pretty Girls Sing Soprano: 6 p.m., Tate House Museum, 1270 Westbrook St., Portland. Free, rain date July 16.
Saturday 7/16
Music
Bowdoin International Music Festival: through Aug. 5. More than 250 students from around the world join faculty and guest artists for a celebration of chamber music. Bowdoin College, Brunswick, bowdoinfestival.org.
Maine Folk Festival: July 15 and 16, Thomas Point Beach & Campground, 29 Meadow Road, Brunswick. thomaspointbeach.com.
Friday 7/8
Muddy Ruckus: 5:30 p.m., Thompson’s Point, Thompson’s Point Road, Portland.
Tiny Porch Concert: Lillian Sawyer and Maddie Witler: 6:30 p.m., Wharf Cove, 726 Seashore Ave., Peaks Island. Free-$20.
Carole Wise: 7 p.m., Cadenza, 5 Depot St., Freeport.
Light The Torch & Otep & Avatar: 7 p.m., Aura Maine, 121 Center St., Portland.
Saturday 7/9
Sam Luke Chase: 12:30 p.m., Portland Lobster Co., 180 Commercial St., Portland. portlandlobstercompany.com.
Primo Cubano: 5 p.m., Bath Waterfront Park Series.
Rise Up Singing Concert: Feeding the Soul: 5:30 p.m., Growing to Give at Scattergood Farms, 30 East Coxon Road, Brunswick. Fundraiser, $20-$25, growingtogive.farm.
COIN: 7:30 p.m., L.L. Bean Store Discovery Park, 18 Morse St. Freeport.
Steamboat Gypsy Gand: 9 p.m., The Dogfish Company, 128 Free St., Portland.
Monday 7/11
Cumberland Community Band: 6:30 p.m., Falmouth Community Programs Concerts in the Park series, Village Park (behind Walmart next to Casco Bay Ice Arena). Bring your own seating.
Thursday 7/14
Bess Jacques & The Strays: 6 p.m., George Mitchell Field, 1410 Harpswell Neck Road, Harpswell. Free, bessjacques.com.
Cruising Casco Bay Concert Series: Kenya Hall Band, 6:30-9 p.m., Casco Bay Lines, 56 Commercial Street, Portland. $25, cascobaylines.com.
Wilderado: 7 p.m. with special guest Toledo, Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $18-$25. portlandhouseofmusic.com.
Séan McCann (of Great Big Sea): 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $24-$30, onelongfellowsquare.com.
Friday 7/15
Family Concert with Matt Loosigian: 10:30 a.m., Topsham Public Library, 25 Foreside Road, topshamlibrary.org.
Eric Bettencourt: 7 p.m., Portland Lobster Co., 180 Commercial St., Portland.
Jon King: 7 p.m., Portland House Of Music and Events, 25 Temple St., Portland.
Slygo Road: 7 p.m., The Porthole Restaurant & Pub, 20 Custom House Wharf, Portland. Free, portholemaine.com.
Jazz Friday with LQH: 8-11 p.m., The Dogfish Company, 128 Free St., Portland. thedogfishcompany.com.
Robert Earl Keen – I’m Comin’ Home: 8 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. $45-$65.
Saturday 7/16
David Karl Roberts: 7 p.m., The Thirsty Pig, 37 Exchange St., Portland.
Schooner Fare: 7 p.m., TEIA clubhouse, 10 Trefethen Ave, Peaks Island. $25-$30.
Chris Smither: 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $35-$45.
Crooked Coast + SixFoxWhiskey: 8 p.m., Portland House Of Music and Events, 25 Temple St., Portland.
Todd Rundgren: Unpredictable: 9 p.m., Aura Maine, 121 Center St., Portland. $39.50-$69.50.
Ongoing
80’s n Retro Party: rotating DJs last Saturday of every month, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. flasklounge.com.
Afrobeat Saturdays: 9 p.m. Saturdays, Aura Maine, 121 Center St., Portland, eventbrite.com.
Darlin’ Corey: 6 p.m. first Friday of the month through December, Port City Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland.
Foundation Friday: second Friday of the month, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. Community. Dance. Music. Love. See flasklounge.com for time.
Fourth Friday Jazz with rotating special guest: 8-11 p.m., The Dogfish Company, 128 Free St., Portland. thedogfishcompany.com.
Irish Music Night: 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland, facebook.com/IrishNightAtBlue.
Karaoke: 10 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. every Thursday, Sea Dog Brewing Company, 125 Western Ave., South Portland. sopo.seadogbrewing.com.
Open DJ Night: Every Tuesday at Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. Bring records, CDs, or controller; all formats/genres welcome. flasklounge.com.
Under the Covers: 8-11:30 p.m., third Friday of the month, Seasons Grille, 155 Riverside St., Portland. Free.
Theater/Dance
“Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat”: through July 16, Maine State Music Theatre, 1 Bath Road, Brunswick. $59-$89, msmt.org.
“The Tempest”: Various days and times through July 29, Deering Oaks Park, Portland. Free, fenixtheatre.com.
Friday 7/8
“Blueberries for Sal”: opening night, 4 p.m., Children’s Museum & Theatre of Maine, Thompson’s Point, Portland. Based on the book by Robert McCloskey, through July 17 at various dates and times, kitetails.org.
Thursday 7/14
New England’s Funniest Comedian: Round 3: 8 p.m., Aura Maine, 121 Center St, Portland. $12-$15.
Friday 7/15
The Crossword Show with Zach Sherwin: 7:30 p.m., Frontier Theater, 14 Maine St., Mill 3, Fort Andross, Brunswick. Los Angeles-based comedian, $20, eventbrite.com.
Saturday 7/16
Hope: A Theatrical Dance: 7 p.m., St. Lawrence Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland. $15-$21, stlawrencearts.org.
Ongoing
Monday of the Minds: A CommUNITY Hip Hop Showcase: 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. every second and fourth Monday, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland.
Portland Swing Project: swing dance classes for all levels, Mechanics Hall, 519 Congress St., Portland. portlandswingproject.com.
Thursday Night Comedy: 7 p.m. every Thursday, Stroudwater Distillery, 28 Resurgam Place, Portland. Hosted by Ian MacDonald. Weekly rotating lineup. $10 online or in person, eventbrite.com.
