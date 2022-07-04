In technicolor

Exhibits/Galleries

Alison Bramhall of Festive Fish: RE/MAX Shoreline Cafe, lower level at 88 Middle St., Portland, through August.

Art Hop: downtown Bath, featuring artists and performers, 4-7 p.m. third Friday in July and August.

“Being Human”: Union of Maine Visual Artists Gallery, 516 Congress St., Portland. Variety of media created by several artists. Through July 30.

“Contrasts”: Group Exhibit of Visual Art: Richard Boyd Art Gallery, 15 Epps St., Portland. Through July. richardboydartgallery.com.

“Cosmopolitan Stylings of Mildred and Madeleine Burrage”: Maine Historical Society, Congress Street, Portland. To visit, see mainehistory.org for admission fees, timed ticketing and latest COVID policies. On view to Sept. 24.

“A Moment in Time: Select Photographs from Jill Koufman”: Maine Mead Works, 51 Washington Ave., Portland.

“Russ Cox: New Ways of Living with Art”: Casco Bay Artisans, 68 Commercial St., Building A, Portland, cascobayartisans.com.

“Summer Breeze”: Chocolate Church Arts, Washington Street, Bath, through July 30; artist’s reception 5:30-7:30 p.m. July 14.

University of New England Art Gallery: “Hands to Work: Women, Craft, and Radical Experiment,” through Sept. 23; “The Lives of the Jewelers,” through Oct. 9; 716 Stevens Ave., Portland. library.une.edu/art-galleries.

Friday 7/8

2nd Friday Brunswick ArtWalk & Music: 4-7 p.m., Maine Street, Brunswick. brunswickdowntown.org.

Thursday 7/14

“Summer Breeze”: artist reception, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Chocolate Church Arts Center, Bath.

Artist Presentation: Scott Menchin & Yvetta Fedorova: 6:30 p.m., Maine College of Art + Design (Osher Hall), 522 Congress St., Portland. Free, illustrationinstitute.org.

Ongoing

Maine Art Collective: multimedia experience run by 14 Maine artists using media ranging from sculpture to jewelry, painting to photography. Maine Art Collective, 18 Exchange St., Portland.

Makers on Main: 10 a.m. first Saturday to September on Main Street in Freeport. visitfreeport.com.

Film

Ongoing

Apohadion Theater: 107 Hanover St., Portland, theapohadiontheater.com.

Frontier Theater: 14 Maine St., Brunswick, explorefrontier.com/events/all.

Merrill Film Society: watch the movies on your own and join a Zoom discussion. Email Mike at [email protected] for an invitation. New voices warmly welcomed.

Movies in the Park: 7:30 p.m., third Thursday in July, Nathaniel Davis Park, 68 Pleasant St., Brunswick, Free.

Southworth Planetarium: 96 Falmouth St., Portland, in person, usm.maine.edu/planet/location-and-hours.

Museums

Bowdoin College Museum of Art, Brunswick : “At First Light: Photographs of Maine Artist Studios and Homes,” by Walter Smalling, through Aug. 21; “Innovation and Resilience Across Three Generations of Wabanaki Basket-Making,” through Sept. 18. Free admission, bowdoin.edu/art-museum.

Maine Jewish Museum: “New York Maine New York,” Robert Solotaire; “A flower expected everywhere […]”, Juliet Karelsen & Jocelyn Lee; “Quiet Moments,” Lawrence Elbroch. 267 Congress St, Portland, to Aug. 26.

Maine Museum of Photographic Arts: “Constructed and Found”: Through Aug. 23, 15 Middle St., 3A, Portland, mainemuseumofphotographicarts.org.

“Northern Threads: Two Centuries of Dress at Maine Historical Society, part I”: museum bicentennial exhibit at 489 Congress St., Portland. On view to July 30. Non-member adults, $10; children (6-17), $5; under 6, free. Registration required at mainehistory.org.

Peary-MacMillan Arctic Museum: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday by reservation only, Bowdoin College, 255 Maine St., Brunswick, bowdoin.edu/arctic-museum.

Portland Observatory: 138 Congress St., 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Monday for timed, 45-minute guided tours and 5-8 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday for self-guided sunset tours. Details at portlandlandmarks.org.

Tate House Museum: tours on the hour 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, 1267 Westbrook St., Portland. Masks required. Free-$16, reserve at tatehouse.org.

Victoria Mansion: 10 a.m. to 3:50 p.m. to Oct. 31, 109 Danforth St., Portland. Free-$35, victoriamansion.org.

Friday 7/15

Pretty Girls Sing Soprano: 6 p.m., Tate House Museum, 1270 Westbrook St., Portland. Free, rain date July 16.

Saturday 7/16

Music Family Saturday: 10 a.m., Bowdoin College Museum of Art: 255 Maine St., Brunswick. Faculty and students from the Bowdoin International Music Festival lead a family program about music and the fine arts. 10 a.m., Bowdoin College Museum of Art: 255 Maine St., Brunswick. Faculty and students from the Bowdoin International Music Festival lead a family program about music and the fine arts. bowdoin.edu

Music

Bowdoin International Music Festival: through Aug. 5. More than 250 students from around the world join faculty and guest artists for a celebration of chamber music. Bowdoin College, Brunswick, bowdoinfestival.org.

Maine Folk Festival: July 15 and 16, Thomas Point Beach & Campground, 29 Meadow Road, Brunswick. thomaspointbeach.com.

Friday 7/8

Muddy Ruckus: 5:30 p.m., Thompson’s Point, Thompson’s Point Road, Portland.

Tiny Porch Concert: Lillian Sawyer and Maddie Witler: 6:30 p.m., Wharf Cove, 726 Seashore Ave., Peaks Island. Free-$20.

Carole Wise: 7 p.m., Cadenza, 5 Depot St., Freeport.

Light The Torch & Otep & Avatar: 7 p.m., Aura Maine, 121 Center St., Portland.

Saturday 7/9

Sam Luke Chase: 12:30 p.m., Portland Lobster Co., 180 Commercial St., Portland. portlandlobstercompany.com.

Primo Cubano: 5 p.m., Bath Waterfront Park Series.

Rise Up Singing Concert: Feeding the Soul: 5:30 p.m., Growing to Give at Scattergood Farms, 30 East Coxon Road, Brunswick. Fundraiser, $20-$25, growingtogive.farm.

COIN: 7:30 p.m., L.L. Bean Store Discovery Park, 18 Morse St. Freeport. Steamboat Gypsy Gand: 9 p.m., The Dogfish Company, 128 Free St., Portland. Monday 7/11 Cumberland Community Band: 6:30 p.m., Falmouth Community Programs Concerts in the Park series, Village Park (behind Walmart next to Casco Bay Ice Arena). Bring your own seating. Thursday 7/14 Bess Jacques & The Strays: 6 p.m., George Mitchell Field, 1410 Harpswell Neck Road, Harpswell. Free, bessjacques.com. Cruising Casco Bay Concert Series: Kenya Hall Band, 6:30-9 p.m., Casco Bay Lines, 56 Commercial Street, Portland. $25, cascobaylines.com. Wilderado: 7 p.m. with special guest Toledo, Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $18-$25. portlandhouseofmusic.com. Séan McCann (of Great Big Sea): 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $24-$30, onelongfellowsquare.com. Friday 7/15 Family Concert with Matt Loosigian: 10:30 a.m., Topsham Public Library, 25 Foreside Road, topshamlibrary.org. Eric Bettencourt: 7 p.m., Portland Lobster Co., 180 Commercial St., Portland. Jon King: 7 p.m., Portland House Of Music and Events, 25 Temple St., Portland. Slygo Road: 7 p.m., The Porthole Restaurant & Pub, 20 Custom House Wharf, Portland. Free, portholemaine.com. Jazz Friday with LQH: 8-11 p.m., The Dogfish Company, 128 Free St., Portland. thedogfishcompany.com. Robert Earl Keen – I’m Comin’ Home: 8 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. $45-$65. Saturday 7/16 David Karl Roberts: 7 p.m., The Thirsty Pig, 37 Exchange St., Portland. Schooner Fare: 7 p.m., TEIA clubhouse, 10 Trefethen Ave, Peaks Island. $25-$30. Chris Smither: 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $35-$45. Crooked Coast + SixFoxWhiskey: 8 p.m., Portland House Of Music and Events, 25 Temple St., Portland. Todd Rundgren: Unpredictable: 9 p.m., Aura Maine, 121 Center St., Portland. $39.50-$69.50. Ongoing 80’s n Retro Party: rotating DJs last Saturday of every month, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. flasklounge.com. Afrobeat Saturdays: 9 p.m. Saturdays, Aura Maine, 121 Center St., Portland, eventbrite.com. Darlin’ Corey: 6 p.m. first Friday of the month through December, Port City Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland. Foundation Friday: second Friday of the month, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. Community. Dance. Music. Love. See flasklounge.com for time. Fourth Friday Jazz with rotating special guest: 8-11 p.m., The Dogfish Company, 128 Free St., Portland. thedogfishcompany.com. Irish Music Night: 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland, facebook.com/IrishNightAtBlue. Karaoke: 10 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. every Thursday, Sea Dog Brewing Company, 125 Western Ave., South Portland. sopo.seadogbrewing.com. Open DJ Night: Every Tuesday at Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. Bring records, CDs, or controller; all formats/genres welcome. flasklounge.com. Under the Covers: 8-11:30 p.m., third Friday of the month, Seasons Grille, 155 Riverside St., Portland. Free. Related Sign up for Forecaster newsletters. Theater/Dance “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat”: through July 16, Maine State Music Theatre, 1 Bath Road, Brunswick. $59-$89, msmt.org. “The Tempest”: Various days and times through July 29, Deering Oaks Park, Portland. Free, fenixtheatre.com. Friday 7/8 “Blueberries for Sal”: opening night, 4 p.m., Children’s Museum & Theatre of Maine, Thompson’s Point, Portland. Based on the book by Robert McCloskey, through July 17 at various dates and times, kitetails.org. Thursday 7/14 New England’s Funniest Comedian: Round 3: 8 p.m., Aura Maine, 121 Center St, Portland. $12-$15. Friday 7/15 The Crossword Show with Zach Sherwin: 7:30 p.m., Frontier Theater, 14 Maine St., Mill 3, Fort Andross, Brunswick. Los Angeles-based comedian, $20, eventbrite.com. Saturday 7/16 Hope: A Theatrical Dance: 7 p.m., St. Lawrence Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland. $15-$21, stlawrencearts.org. Ongoing Monday of the Minds: A CommUNITY Hip Hop Showcase: 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. every second and fourth Monday, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. Portland Swing Project: swing dance classes for all levels, Mechanics Hall, 519 Congress St., Portland. portlandswingproject.com. Thursday Night Comedy: 7 p.m. every Thursday, Stroudwater Distillery, 28 Resurgam Place, Portland. Hosted by Ian MacDonald. Weekly rotating lineup. $10 online or in person, eventbrite.com.

