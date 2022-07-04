The “explosive” evidence that Cassidy Hutchinson presented last week, at the Jan. 6 Committee hearing, would not be admissible in a court of law, whether at a trial or a hearing. She, herself, did not see or hear much of what she testified to.

If someone representing the other side – there is no other side at the hearing – had asked to have her testimony declared inadmissible, the chairman would have had no choice but to throw it out. It was nothing more than a clever stunt to keep the mob from becoming bored – and why these hearings can’t be taken seriously.

No matter how credible the witness, second or third-hand evidence carries no weight in determining the outcome of a trial. It’s part of what the 5th Amendment calls “due process.”

As the plaintiff in a trial in a federal court in February of this year, I learned firsthand the difference between hearsay and admissible testimony. By the way, I prevailed in that trial.

Walter J. Eno

Scarborough

