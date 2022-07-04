I find it interesting that Clarence Thomas considers it okay to overturn Supreme Court rulings that protect abortion rights and same-sex marriage, given that his own marriage is only legal thanks to the Supreme Court’s landmark ruling in the 1967 case Loving vs. Virginia, that finally granted protection to interracial marriage.

Isn’t it rather hypocritical how he chooses which rights are worthy of protection and which ones offend his conservative sensibilities?

Carl Gatto

Kennebunk

