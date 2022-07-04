I find it interesting that Clarence Thomas considers it okay to overturn Supreme Court rulings that protect abortion rights and same-sex marriage, given that his own marriage is only legal thanks to the Supreme Court’s landmark ruling in the 1967 case Loving vs. Virginia, that finally granted protection to interracial marriage.
Isn’t it rather hypocritical how he chooses which rights are worthy of protection and which ones offend his conservative sensibilities?
Carl Gatto
Kennebunk
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.