8 p.m. Thursday. State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland, $45 in advance, $50 day of show. statetheatreportland.com

Fronted by Scottish singer Shirley Manson, rock band Garbage has been slaying since the mid-’90s. Their debut album is home to hits “Stupid Girl” and “Only Happy When It Rains,” and “Version 2.0” has “I Think I’m Paranoid.” Five albums have followed including last year’s politically charged “No Gods No Masters.” As for the live show, it’s still pure fire as Manson rules the stage.

7:30 p.m. Friday. Deertrees Theatre, 156 Deertrees Road, Harrison, $25. deertrees-theatre.org

Lynn Mahoney Rowan, Will Thomas Rowan, Lauren Breunig and Jeremy Carter-Gordon are the four singers who comprise the folk act Windborne. Their harmonies are breathtaking, and they move through centuries’ worth of music like Corsican couplets and English ballads. The vocalists will also share tales about their songs, and you’ll learn some of the secrets of their unique sound. The latest Windborne album is “Of Hard Times & Harmony,” home to songs about social and environmental justice.

6 p.m. Wednesday, July 13. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $55 in advance, $60 day of show, 3 and under free. statetheatreportland.com

Singer-songwriter Sheryl Crow’s discography dates back nearly three decades and is peppered with dozens of hit songs including “Everyday is a Winding Road,” “If It Makes You Happy” and “My Favorite Mistake.” If all you wanna do is have some fun, grab a ticket and be sure to arrive on time as you don’t want to miss blues great Keb’ Mo’, who is opening the show.

