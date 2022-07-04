The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported 128 patients hospitalized statewide with COVID-19 on Monday.

Of those hospitalized, 25 patients were in critical care units and four were on respirators. The Maine CDC does not report new case counts on Sundays and Mondays.

The updated number reflected a slight uptick from Sunday, when the state reported 122 hospitalizations, and a significant increase compared to the last two years. At this point in 2020 and in 2021, Maine had about 30 hospitalized patients.

But according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, all of Maine’s 16 counties are currently listed as being at low risk of transmission.

The current low rating means that federal health experts do not recommend wearing masks indoors, except for older people or those who have health risks.

