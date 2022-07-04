WASHINGTON — Juan Soto said an MRI on his left calf showed no damage after he left the Washington Nationals game Sunday against the Miami Marlins because of tightness.

“Everything was fine,” Soto said Monday. “We gonna be good. They said it’s just a little tight, so just going to take a couple days and see how it goes.”

Soto did not play Monday, and he said he was going to take it day by day.

The 23-year-old star felt something tighten up behind his left knee and in his calf after making a throw in right field in the top of the third inning Sunday. He exited after running the bases and getting involved in a rundown in the bottom of the fourth.

“It didn’t feel that well, so I just take the decision to pull out of the game and make sure everything’s fine before I keep going and make it worse,” Soto said. “You don’t want to go out of the game that easy. I want to be out there, I want to give my 100%, so I wanted to try.”

Soto entered Sunday on an eight-game hitting streak. It makes sense for the Nats to be extra cautious with the face of the franchise, whom they are attempting to sign to a long-term contract.

Teammates were worried about Soto before he got the MRI, but he’s already showing some progress.

“Today I feel better, and I hope I feel better tomorrow, too, and we take it from there,” Soto said. “I’m just going to see how good it is.”

Washington opens a three-game series at NL East-rival Philadelphia on Tuesday. Right-hander Jackson Tetreault won’t pitch against the Phillies after going on the 15-day injured list with a stress fracture in the scapula in his right shoulder.

Tetreault was dealing with some discomfort, then couldn’t lift that arm very high after starting Saturday and figured it was time to say something. His MRI showed far worse news than Soto’s.

“I would much rather get this fixed than continue to pitch with it and maybe not do well and end up hurting the team,” he said. “As much as I want to be out there, this is for the best.”

MONDAY’S GAME

MARLINS 3, NATIONALS 2: Bryan De La Cruz hit a two-run homer off the foul pole in the 10th inning to keep Miami’s domination of the Nationals going with a win in Washington.

The Marlins won the rare 11:05 a.m. start by beating the Nationals for the 12th time in 13 games this year, including seven in a row. They extended their winning streak to five and moved two games back of .500 at nearly the halfway point.

De La Cruz became the latest Miami player to come up with a big hit during this run, after Jesús Sánchez hit a go-ahead two-run home run in the ninth Sunday and Jesús Aguilar homered and doubled Saturday. His fifth homer this season came off Tanner Rainey (1-3), who also gave up Sánchez’s shot to right less than 24 hours earlier.

It’s the first time De La Cruz had homered in the ninth inning or later in his major league career.

TIGERS 4, GUARDIANS 1: Garrett Hill won his major league debut by pitching six impressive innings, Miguel Cabrera delivered a two-run single and Detroit won at home in the opener of a day-night doubleheader.

The Guardians played third doubleheader in seven days and their seventh this season.

A 26th-round draft choice by the Tigers in 2018, Hill (1-0) allowed just two hits, including a home run by Josh Naylor. He struck out three and walked one.

Hill drew attention last year after pitching in the Arizona League Fall Stars Game. The 26-year-old right-hander was a combined 4-2 with a 3.23 ERA in a combined 15 starts at Triple-A and Double-A this season.

