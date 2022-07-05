Classical performances

Art

“Coalesnsce” by Martha LaMarche: through July 27, Gallery 302, 112 Main St., Bridgton. gallery302.com.

July 16

Art in the Park: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Shorey Park, Bridgton, hosted by Gallery 302. Rain date July 15. gallery302.com/art-in-the-park.

Film

Ongoing

Bridgton Twin Drive-In Theatre: 383 Portland Road, Bridgton. Check the drive-in’s Facebook page for weekly schedule.

Magic Lantern movie theater: 9 Depot St., Bridgton. See magiclanternmovies.com/nowplaying for listings.

Pride’s Corner Drive-In: 651 Bridgton Road (Route 302) Westbrook, open Friday, Saturday and Sunday, see PridesCornerDriveIn on Facebook for listings.

Music

Sebago Long Lake Music Festival: 7:30 p.m. July 12, 19 and 26, and Aug. 2 and 9, Deertrees Theatre, 156 Deertrees Road, Harrison. Classical music series, ticketstripe.com.

July 8

Windborne Folk Music: 7:30 p.m., Deertrees Theatre, 156 Deertrees Road, Harrison, $25, deertrees-theatre.org.

Cheryl Wheeler and Kenny White: 8 p.m., Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $35, see stonemountainartscenter.com for directions.

July 9

Don Campbell Band: 7:30 p.m., Deertrees Theatre, 156 Deertrees Road, Harrison, $30.

Ferro Gaita: 8 p.m., Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $30.

July 15

Jonathan Edwards: Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $70.

July 16

Big Barn Musical Dinner with The Rough and Tumble: 6 p.m., Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield.

Josephine County: 7:30 p.m., Saco River Theatre, 15 Salmon Falls Road, Buxton. $15. 929-6473, sacorivertheatre.org/events.

Ongoing

Skip’s Lounge: 288 Narragansett Trail, Buxton, live entertainment Friday and Saturday nights. facebook.com/buxtonsplacetobe.

The Frog and Turtle: 3 Bridge St., Westbrook: Live music Thursday-Saturday; schedule at thefrogandturtle.com/music.

Theater

“The Wizard of Oz”: July 14-31, Schoolhouse Arts, 16 Richville Road, Standish. 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday; 5 p.m. Sundays. $23-plus.

