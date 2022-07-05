Malone Commercial Brokers is pleased to offer for sale a historic 7,500± SF building in downtown Biddeford. With abundant parking, this unique property has potential for office, retail, or residential use.

The Pepperell textile mill was the heart of Biddeford for over 100 years. Now, the 17-acre complex has been redeveloped as the Pepperell Mill Campus – a hub of residential, commercial, and industrial spaces. On aver-age, 10,450 cars pass by the campus at York and Main streets adjacent to Building 30.

Building 30 and parking lot, Pepperell Mill. Listed for sale in June 2022. Courtesy Malone Commercial Brokers

When the mill was in operation, Building 30 was where workers picked up their paychecks. This historic structure features period details including decorative brickwork, interior transom windows, and heavy-duty, wooden doors. The 3-story building has a daylight ground level with two egress points. The property has over 20 parking spaces in its adjacent lot.

The site is easily accessible on the edge of the campus, within walking, cycling, and quick driving distance to the rest of Biddeford’s commercial district. An Amtrak station and downtown Saco are just across the river. Building 30 is a blank slate that could function as a multiunit residence, a restaurant, an office, or a mix of businesses at the center of this rapidly growing destination in down-town Biddeford.

PRICE: $1.2 million

Building 30 is listed for sale by Joe Malone, CCIM, of Malone Commercial Brokers in Portland. Please contact Joe at 207-773-2554 or [email protected]

