Big Brothers Big Sisters of Bath/Brunswick is holding its Run for Kids 5k Race/Walk on August 21 to raise money to match more youth facing adversity with trained and supported volunteer mentors. The race starts at Flight Deck Brewing, 11 Atlantic Ave, Brunswick, with registration/check-in starting at 8 a.m. and the race/walk starting at 10:30 a.m. A 1-mile Kid’s Fun Run is set for 10 a.m. — no registration is needed and it is not individually timed.

Registration is $35 online, $40 on the day of the run and $120 for a team of four runners/walkers.

All runners/walkers will receive a free drink ticket for Flight Deck for those over the age of 21 and a $5 gift certificate to Wild Oats Bakery & Cafe. Those who register before July 10 will receive t-shirts and medals. Prizes will be awarded to the overall top male & female finishers of the race as well as the top male and female within each age bracket.

The event is hosted by Flight Deck Brewing and Wild Oats Bakery and Café. The event is sponsored by Norway Savings Bank, Bar Harbor Bank and Trust, and The Times Record.

To learn more and to register, visit bbbsbathbrunswick.org/run-for-kids or call (207) 729-7736.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: