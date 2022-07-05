Pejepscot History Center Walking Tour: Pennellville’s Shipbuilding Past
Share
Printed by Storer and Reed of Brunswick, this 1874 stereopticon shows the Benjamin Sewall on the ways at the Pennellville Shipyard. “B. Sewall Boston” is painted on the stern. Learn about the rich history of this shipyard — more than 90 ships were launched from its shores — the village that grew up around it and how the preservation of buildings in that area resulted in the Pennellville Historic District. Family member and former resident of Pennellville, Nancy Pennell, leads a tour on July 10 at 1:30 p.m. The tour is limited to 20 people and carpools from the Joshua L. Chamberlain Museum at 226 Maine St. General admission: $12; Center members: $8. Advance registration is required by Friday, June 24 at phc-walking-pennellville.eventbrite.com or by calling (207) 729-6606. Contributed photo via Pejepscot History Center