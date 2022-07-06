The Sons of the American Legion, Smith-Tobey Post 21, is raising funds to replace the scoreboard at Legion Field in Bath with a modern, electronic one.

According to the post, the current scoreboard is outdated and dilapidated.

The post is looking to raise $10,000, according to Commander John D. Rhodes.

Dylan Withers, who coaches a youth football team sponsored by Post 21 and chairs the youth activities committee, is spearheading the campaign.

“In the 1990s, the post lead the fundraising charge to build Legion Field,” said Withers. “Now, we, the SAL, are coming together with the community’s support to perpetuate the tradition. This is being done to assist the Bath Recreation Department in its program promoting youth sports.”

Withers added: “Some of the youth teams have already announced plans to hold suppers and collect returnable cans/bottles to support this drive.”

The campaign is seeking contributions from businesses, organizations, churches and individuals throughout the community interested in supporting youth sports.

A donor recognition program is being developed to honor contributors.

Contributions may be mailed to The Sons of The American Legion, Squadron #21, 200 Congress Avenue, Bath, ME 04530.

For more information, contact the post at (207) 443-9178, or contact Withers at 207-720-0228 or [email protected]; or Rhodes at (251) 422-4640 or [email protected]

