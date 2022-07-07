Bowdoin College on Thursday, July 7, announced that it expanded its need-blind admissions policy to include international citizens.

A press release states: “This step is one of many that the College has taken over the past decade to remove barriers for students, and it makes Bowdoin one of just seven institutions nationally with comprehensive need-blind aid policies for all students, regardless of citizenship.”

“Ensuring access to a Bowdoin education is central to our mission,” Bowdoin College President Clayton Rose stated in the release. “This commitment to need-blind admission for our international applicants is another important part of a remarkable program of access and affordability that only a few other colleges and universities are able to provide.”

According to the release, Bowdoin College is seeking to be accessible to all students, regardless of their financial circumstances, having adopted the country’s first test-optional admissions policy in 1969. The college currently provides students with financial aid awards that meet their full calculated need and has done so without loans since 2008.

Bowdoin joins Harvard University, Princeton University, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Yale University, Dartmouth College, and Amherst College in including all students, regardless of citizenship, under its need-blind admissions policy.

“It is critical that a great liberal arts education like Bowdoin’s be accessible to students from all economic backgrounds and all citizenships,” said Claudia Marroquin, senior vice president and dean of admissions and student aid, in the release. “This latest policy makes Bowdoin’s message clear — we welcome the world’s most talented students, regardless of background, and we are doing all we can to support students from admission to graduation. From traditional financial aid support to innovative programs aimed at ensuring all students can thrive, the College is committed to making Bowdoin accessible and transformational.”

In addition to providing students with student aid that supports their financial needs, in 2021 the college replaced summer work obligations with additional scholarships for students from lower-income — under $75,000 — families. Earlier this year Bowdoin announced it would provide all students, regardless of financial need, with equitable technology consisting of a MacBook Pro, an iPad and an Apple Pencil.

In addition to financial aid support, Bowdoin offers programs designed to ensure all students, regardless of financial circumstance, can fully experience student life. These programs include financial support for study abroad, internships, research grants and emergencies, as well as funding for graduating seniors applying for graduate and medical school. Bowdoin’s THRIVE program has also provided start-up grants, peer mentoring, success coaching, internship funding and several transition supports.

The policy will be implemented in the 2022–2023 application cycle, beginning with Early Decision applicants in November. International citizens currently represent 7% of Bowdoin’s enrollment.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: