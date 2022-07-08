The 2022 Texas Republican Party Platform was apparently written by a bunch of drunk cowboys who had met at a Houston bar and decided, “Let’s write what we really want to have happen. Plus it will be fun to watch the media uproar. And own the libs.”

Here’s but a sample of that fetid stew concocted by the 5,000 Republicans in attendance. (I’ve added my comments in parentheses.)

Biden lost the election. (They’ve swallowed the Big Lie.) Homosexuality is an abnormal lifestyle. (Not for those who were born that way.) Marriage is between a biological man and a biological woman. (Tell that to the thousands of happily married gay couples around the country.) Return prayer and the Ten Commandments to public schools and buildings. (Ever heard of the separation of Church and State?) Prosecute teachers at any level who discuss sexual orientation (Is it okay if they discuss a biological man being sexually drawn to a biological woman?). Ban all abortions. (If you don’t want an abortion, don’t have one.) Restore Confederate monuments that were removed from Texas. (Why not propose making lynchings legal again?) Texans are required to learn about the humanity of the unborn child. (Should they also be required to learn about the humanity of the rapist who fathers an unborn child?) People under 21 are most likely to need to defend themselves quickly by guns. (Why not give guns to newborn babies so they can defend themselves from abusive parents and other adults?) Critical race theory can not be taught in schools. (Did you know that “critical race theory” is not taught in schools now? Do you even know what critical race theory is? By the way, are you against dealing with the realities of racially-based conflicts and events throughout our history?)

Here, in my view, is the tastiest tidbit: “Texas retains the right to secede from the United States and the Texas legislature should be called upon to pass a referendum. The possibility of secession should be put up for a vote in the 2022 general election.” (I just can’t resist asking, “How can I contribute to the secession effort?”)

The entire platform might be viewed as a joke if it weren’t so alarming and, given recent events, plausible. Millions of Americans never thought Trump could win the 2016 presidential election, survive two impeachment hearings and maintain huge support despite leading an insurrection to overthrow the government. Few observers predicted that the Supreme Court would actually vote to overturn Roe v Wade, reversing a human right established 50 years ago. Why won’t the Court now ban gay marriage? While Congress finally did something about the issue of guns, the bill didn’t raise the age to buy guns, let alone ban assault rifles, an egregious oversight, especially considering that the majority of Americans favor such a fan. Even that small step on gun legislation outraged the Texas GOP and other Americans who view owning as many guns as they want as even more important than being able to quote the Bible to justify their actions, (no matter how unChristian)

The 2022 Texas Republican Party Platform underscores the truth that we live in a highly polarized nation on many issues: abortion, gay marriage, gun rights, the role of the federal government, crime prevention and on and on . We couldn’t even agree on the need to wear masks to help reduce the effects of the pandemic.

I do yearn for the days when we can come together as a more unified nation. But I find it impossible to want to “come together” with people who believe Trump’s Big Lie; who believe the January 6 insurrection was no big deal; who are against same-sex marriage; who don’t believe women should have jurisdiction over their own bodies; who subscribe to the notion that the more guns the better.

I’m not sure where we go from here. I guess it can’t get worse. Maybe it can get better. Let’s see how the 2022 midterms come out. And, oh yes, let’s see if Texans decide to try to secede from the United States. During these times, one must search for the tiny rays of sun amidst the storm clouds.

David Treadwell, a Brunswick writer, welcomes commentary and suggestions for future “Just a Little Old” columns. [email protected]

