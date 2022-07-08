My days at Mid Coast Hunger Prevention Program are dashed with spontaneity. Who will I meet today? I never know. Through MCHPP, I have met kids attending summer camp, a former firefighter, a healthcare worker, a retired military official, and Mister “Yah Baby” – an enthusiastic delivery driver who makes sure to yell out an excited “yah, baby!” every time he finishes a drop off at the building. I love the variety.

MCHPP began with one program and has grown over the years in size and scope. Today, it consists of nine programs that continue the battle against food insecurity in numerous ways. I feel fortunate to be participating in MCHPP’s work this summer through my position as a Bowdoin Fellow. It is fascinating to hear the stories of everyone who passes through and learn how they navigate their lives.

Mornings begin with a wave of mask-covered smiles, and cheerful salutations as I enter the building. Within this fast-paced environment, I hear the rumbling of metal carts, the thuds of stacking boxes, and laughter and chatter echoing around the building. Passing through each room, a multitude of tasks are being performed.

I cannot help but feel amazed by the number of programs running under MCHPP, each one aiming to feed as many people as possible. A sense of purpose fills the air. The mission of the organization gives everyone an extra bit of motivation to get things done. It is gratifying to see that despite the diverse backgrounds of volunteers and staff, we all unite around the same goal.

As noon nears, I collect the day’s meal and go to Curtis Memorial Library, one of MCHPP’s six Summer Food Service Program (SFSP) sites this year. This program provides healthy lunches to kids over the summer.

The kids are always delighted to see what we have. Sun chips, carrot sticks, ham and cheese sandwiches, chicken nuggets, chef salads…you name it. These have all been part of the menu. I sit in the shade under our signature blue tent handing out bagged lunches while enjoying the sounds of swishing of leaves overhead, and the sight of kids having fun.

I end each day with a smile on my face and a growing curiosity regarding what I will encounter the next day. I invite you to come volunteer at the Mid Coast Hunger Prevention Program and see for yourself what a day can hold.

Fatima Kunjo is a 2022 Bowdoin Fellow. Giving Voice is a weekly collaboration among four local non-profit service agencies to share information and stories about their work in the community.

