With summer finally heating up on the coast of Maine, the historic Opera House in Boothbay Harbor is following suit and warming up with the with the arrival of Grammy-winning musician, composer and producer Alison Brown on Friday, July 15, and the mountain music of The Steel Wheels on Saturday, July 16.

Thousands of three-finger style banjo players have since made their marks, but none has cut such a path or moved so far along it as has Alison Brown. She’s acclaimed as one of today’s finest progressive banjo players, but you rarely find her in a conventional bluegrass setting. Instead, she’s known for leading an ensemble that marries a broad array of roots-influenced folk, jazz, Celtic and Latin.

“Like James Taylor’s voice or BB King’s guitar, Alison Brown’s banjo is an instrument possessed on a unique sonic signature and inescapable beauty,” say’s Billboard Magazine, while Rolling Stone says, “banjo great Alison Brown has pushed the boundaries of folk and bluegrass.”

Advance tickets for Alison Brown and her band are $30. Regular tickets are $35.

The Steel Wheels bring a singular energy to every note they play and sparkling craft to each song. This potent combination has made the veteran band hands-down favorites of fans and peers alike. From their base in Virginia’s Blue Ridge Mountains, The Steel Wheels have played the most prestigious festivals, listening rooms, and clubs in the world, earning a reputation as one of the top independent bands on the scene today.

While 2017’s studio album “Wild as We Came Here” was still ringing in the air, the band shone a light on their concerts with the release of two EPs of live music; “Volume 1: Live at the Station Inn,” and “Volume 2: Live at The Jefferson Theatre.” The Wheels returned to the studio-retreat of Sam Kassirer, producer of Wild, to record another studio album released in 2019.

In keeping with their growth, the Steel Wheels quartet has become a quintet with the permanent addition of percussionist Kevin Garcia to the longtime lineup of Brian Dickel, Trent Wagler, Jay Lapp and Eric Brubaker. Advance discounted tickets for this show are $25, while regular tickets are $30.

Advance discounted tickets are on sale now through the Opera House box office at 86 Townsend Ave., Boothbay Harbor, or by calling (207) 633-5159. The box office is open Wednesday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tickets are also available online at boothbayoperahouse.com. Both concerts begin at 7:30 p.m., with doors for seating opening 30 minutes before.

