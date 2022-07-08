Regarding Mr. Golek’s letter in the July 6 edition (“Another take on Brunswick crosswalk“), it was my June letter to which he referred to in his piece (“Topsham shouldn’t follow Brunswick’s crosswalk example“).

Painting all of Maine Street’s crosswalks various colors would be attractive to tourists no doubt. Sadly I fear they would also be a distraction to drivers who would be admiring the artwork and failing to notice the pedestrians attempting to cross a busy street. On another note, painting all of the Maine Street crosswalks would be nice but anyone who drives or walks on streets away from the center of town will notice many crosswalks have no paint at all let alone colors of the rainbow. Some hardly resemble a crosswalk at all with little or no paint remaining from past years. Priorities need to be set.

Steven Edmondson,

Topsham

