Sen. Eloise Vitelli, D-Arrowsic, will host office hours from 10 -11 a.m. Saturday, July 23 at Isaac F. Umberhine Public Library, 86 Main St. in Richmond.

Office hours provide local residents a chance to meet with their representatives to ask questions and get help with legislative or state government matters. Vitelli will give updates on her legislation from this past session and on the Legislature’s work more broadly.

Those who cannot make the event, but who still wish to connect with Vitelli can reach out any time by calling (207) 287-1515 or emailing [email protected] You can also follow Vitelli at facebook.com/SenatorVitelli and sign up for her regular e-newsletter by visiting mainesenate.org.

