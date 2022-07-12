A Woolwich man on Tuesday, July 12, was sentenced to nine years of incarceration for possessing child sexual abuse materials.

According to a press release from U.S. Attorney Darcie N. McElwee, Clifton Given, 33, also received five years of supervised release and was ordered to pay a special assessment of $100 as well as $11,000 in restitution by U.S. District Judge George Z. Singal.

He had faced a maximum of 20 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and a term of supervised release of at least five years and up to life.

Given pleaded guilty in September 2021.

According to McElwee, court records show that in June 2020, Given admitted using his cell phone to view images of children engaged in sex following a search of his home by investigators with Homeland Security Investigations. Investigators later found several images and videos depicting minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct on his cell phone.

Homeland Security Investigations and the Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: