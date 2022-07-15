Susan Conley, award-winning author of five books including her newest best-seller “Landslide,” which was named a New York Times Book Review’s “Editor’s Choice,” will speak about her work at 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 28, as part of the Popham Beach Library Summer Series.

Conley has been awarded multiple fellowships from the MacDowell Colony, as well as Literary Fellowships from the Bread Loaf Writers’ Conference, The Maine Arts Commission, and the Massachusetts Arts Council. She’s won the Maine Book Award and the Maine Award for Publishing Excellence and has been a featured TEDx Speaker, where her talk the “Power of Story,” has been viewed widely. She teaches on the faculty of the Stonecoast Writers Program in Portland, where she’s the co-founder of the Telling Room, a youth creative writing center.

The Popham Beach Library welcomes residents and visitors to attend the program. All are also invited to stop in during regular hours, Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., through August to borrow new books and DVDs, and have a cup of coffee. Please plan to attend this and other Summer Series programs, a series of lectures, events and a concert offered throughout July and August. Free parking is available behind the building.

For more information, stop by the library at 965 Popham Road, Phippsburg, or contact Barbara Ketonic at [email protected]

