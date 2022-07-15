As I reflect on The Gathering Place’s early days, I fondly remember so many unique and wonderful people I now call friends. In the early years, those of us working on this unnamed project began to define what characteristics we wanted it to embrace. Words like community, respect and hospitality were put forth. Fostering mutual respect and belonging among people from all walks of life remains our foundation.

When we considered “community,” it was not a neighborhood or a group of like-minded people that we had in mind. Instead, it was a concept where everyone was considered essential and valuable regardless of where they lived or what kind of dwelling, jobs, or positions they held. We did not want a place where we “important people” helped “those people” who were helpless. As we saw it then, we wanted this to be a place where we were helping everyone to be part of the helping process. We wanted it to be “us” involved in this community. Giving “us” the opportunity to relate to another person exactly as you would like to be so that you are made to feel welcome, feel valued, and feel your dignity is preserved.

This community has evolved. We have lost many guests and volunteers and sadly mourned their passing. Each instance has gathered this community to be there for each other. Sharing stories and providing support. For some, The Gathering Place is a pit stop. They drop in to use the restroom, grab a cup of coffee, and head on their way. Others sit and talk for hours with new and old friends where everyone has respect for all involved. Where anyone and everyone extends gracious hospitality to each other and all who come through the door. It is a place where people of vastly different backgrounds and stations in life have become friends, good friends. It is a place where when a person cannot follow the simple rules, “guests” will speak up or stand behind the staff and volunteers.

The Gathering Place welcomes old and young, male and female, people who sleep in tents, under the stars, or in houses. However, the community does not stop with staff, guests, volunteers, and board members. It reaches out to include the churches that have supported TGP from the beginning. It also contains hundreds of individual donors, foundations, and the United Way. We are joined by members of the Rotary and merchants who contribute to our various events. Other people contribute items needed by our guests.

From the Midcoast Hunger Prevention Program, Rusty’s Lantern and community friends who like to cook, we receive food that not only provides lunch for those who need it but helps provide for other meals as well for our guests. This winter, we opened our Warming Center, and each time we had hot soups and warm bread for all to enjoy. Our guests were so grateful because they rarely have people in their lives that care enough to cook them a wonderful warm meal. It was made with love, which is such a powerful gift.

The Gathering Place relies on our community partners. Our wider team also includes Tedford Housing, Oasis Free Clinic, The Clothing Bank, Mid-coast Hunger Prevention Program, and other agencies who work with us to reach out to those in our area who are in need. Over the years, it has taken hundreds of people to make The Gathering Place what it is today. I am grateful for the part that I have been able to play in that process. Those of us who were there in those early days can look and see that what was envisioned back then has come to be. TGP is a place where community, respect, and hospitality thrive.

We would like to invite others to join us in this adventure. Meet new people and participate as a volunteer. As a volunteer, you are afforded the opportunity of being with others as part of a community. We are open from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8:30 a.m. to noon on Saturday. If interested, go to our website and fill out an application.

I have been a volunteer supervisor since TGP opened and, as a result, have developed friendships and received kindness that continues to give me such hope.

George Hardy is a board member and supervisor at The Gathering Place, a daytime drop-in center in Brunswick. Giving Voice is a weekly collaboration among four local non-profit service agencies to share information and stories about their work in the community.

