Brenda Reed Lane 1942 – 2022 WEST BATH – Brenda Reed Lane, 79, of West Bath, passed away sweetly and graciously July 12, 2022 at her home, surrounded by family. She was born in Portland, Dec. 7, 1942, a daughter of Wayne and Virginia Reed. Ms. Brenda was adored by all who she came in contact with. She spent her life in ministry and serving others, from being a missionary in Curacao to a Pastor’s wife of 50 years. Sunday was always her favorite day of the week. She loved working in the cafeteria at school and seeing the students any chance she had. Ms. Brenda was predeceased by her parents; her husband, Pastor Manley Lane. She is survived by her six younger siblings, Donna, Bruce, Mike, Cheryl, Gayla and Darlene; her four children, Scott Lane, Laurie Spear and her husband Jonathan, Lisa Lane and her husband James Adams, and Miriam Stevens and her husband Rocky. She was the loving Grammy to 10 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Visiting hours will be held on Monday, July 18, 2022 at the David E. Desmond & Son Funeral Home, 638 High Street, Bath from 6:30 – 8:00 p.m. Services will be held on Tuesday, July 19, 2022 with visiting from 12 – 1 p.m. with a funeral service following at 1 p.m. at the Open Door Bible Baptist Church, 26 Gartley Street, Lisbon, Maine 04250. To share your thoughts and condolences with the family, please visit http://www.desmondfuneralhomes.com.

