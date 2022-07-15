(Margaret Anne) “Annie” Donovan 1959 – 2022 LONG ISLAND – AnnieDonovan of Long Island passed away on July 8, 2022, in the loving arms of her husband John Lortie, sister Paula, nephew Michael and sister-in-law Barbara, on the Island she loved more than any other place on earth. Annie was diagnosed with Ovarian Cancer in January of 2021. In spite of the difficulties and complications of her disease many of her days were filled with incredible moments of Grace, Joy, and Peace. Annie was born on Sept. 22, 1959 to J. Dickert Donovan and Patricia C. Barron Donovan. Since the time she was a young girl and read Tolkien’s “Lord of the Rings” trilogy for the first time she delighted in sharing her date of birth with the Hobbits Frodo and Bilbo! She would grow to be a life-long lover of literature and reading was her passion. Annie was the seventh out of what would eventually be nine children. They all grew up in their father’s hometown of Bristol, Conn. and spent summers in their mother’s home state of Maine. While Bristol, Conn. and her many dear friends there always held a special place in her heart (especially her ” Bristol Girls”) it was Maine, specifically Long Island, that called her to come home and stay. So she did. Upon graduating from Bristol Eastern High School she enrolled at the University of Maine at Orono and graduated with a B.S. in Education in 1981. In her four years there she worked at both the University Library and the Orono Public Library. For the rest of her life libraries were her favorite places. She loved college and UMaine and it was there she met the folks who would become her dearest, forever friends. Some 40 years later they all made a point to gather whenever and wherever possible. She treasured those times and those people. From 1981, until the birth of her first child in 1989, Annie was a teacher at Lyman Moore Middle School in Portland. All these years later she would occasionally hear from former students. There is no greater validation for a teacher than to be remembered by a student whose life you touched in some positive way. When her second child started school in 1997 Annie returned to the classroom as the 2nd Grade teacher at St. John’s Catholic School in Brunswick where she also made many close friends among the fellow staff, students, and parents. John and Annie were married on June 29, 1985. They shared a long and wonderful marriage together. They laughed at how infrequently they actually shared their wedding anniversary in the same place but really everyday was a celebration of their partnership, devotion, and love. There were some lean years as they started out but always much to celebrate and rejoice in as their family grew and their blessings became abundant. There was always a dog in the house and “two cats in the yard”. Family traditions were made and kept over time. For over 25 years Thanksgivings at Aunt Annie’s, for the entire extended family and anyone else who needed a place to go, were epic affairs with often 40 or more guests showing up! Christmas Eve was always spent on the Island with beautiful, light-filled boat rides home; summers were for boating and the Island; school breaks for traveling to favorite places such as Sanibel Island in Florida and Rochester and Bristol, Conn. to visit family. In later years Annie and John enjoyed traveling to visit their girls in Bermuda, California, and New York City, N.Y. They took several trips to St. John in the USVI and their long-awaited trip to Ireland in 2019 was all she imagined and more. Moving to the Island year-round in 2010 was her life-long goal achieved! She served many decades as a Board member for the Long Island Community Library and eventually became Co-Director with her sister, Paula, with whom she had an especially close relationship. Annie was blessed with the births of her daughters Mae (1989) and Rose (1992). Being a mother was the greatest joy she’d ever imagined and the 30 or so years they were a family were the happiest she and John had ever known. Sadly, as children do, they grew up, moved away, started new lives with new families, and came no more. While their distance was a source of great sorrow Annie loved them from the days they took their first breaths until the day she took her last. Annie was predeceased by her mother (1973), her father (1989), and her stepmother, Mary Q. Donovan (2012). In addition to John, she leaves her in-laws Margaret and Paul Lortie of Sarasota, Fla. and the rest of the Lortie family; countless friends, her Long Island Community; and her dearly loved siblings, their spouses, and her wonderful 14 nieces and nephews. Family was everything to Annie and growing up one of nine was certainly an adventure. Sometimes frustrating, often comical, always interesting! Being the “baby sister” in that pack she knew she was spoiled, cherished, and always taken care of. She leaves her six brothers, Joseph (Rennie) of Long Island, Anthony (Julie) of Portland, James (Cynthia) of Bristol, John (Robin) of Portland, Peter (Elysa) of So. Portland, David M. Donovan (Susan) of Wallingford, Conn., and two sisters, Deborah J. Donovan, of New London, Conn., and Paula Johnson (David) of Long Island. Annie also leaves her much adored little black cat, Sookie. Annie also developed a deep love for Newfoundland dogs over time and takes the memory of her beloved Lettie and Jenny with her. Annie and John would like to thank the Medical Caregivers they encountered along the way for their care, compassion, and professionalism. They also especially want to recognize and give appreciation to their own personal angels and caregivers Paula and David Johnson, nephew Michael Johnson, and sisters-in-law Robin Donovan and Barbara Johnson. A cancer diagnosis is akin to being lost in stormy seas, rudderless and alone. This group of people were with them every step of the way to help them navigate the rough waters, keep them from getting lost in the storm, and making sure they found their way home. At Annie’s insistence there will be no formal funeral or memorial service. A private burial service for family will be held at The New Hill Cemetery on Long Island at a later date. Annie asks that when you think of her, you smile. Think of her when you see a Black Cat or a Newfoundland dog, when you smell that salty air coming off the Bay, when the first Daffodils bloom in the spring and the Sea Heather in late summer. Think of her when you read a really good book and be sure to recommend it! Make it a point to recognize and be thankful for the moments of Grace in your own life. If so inclined donate in her memory to your local Public Library, Animal Rescue Shelter, or Cancer Research Organization.

