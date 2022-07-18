After the premature closure of their last show, Brunswick’s Maine State Music Theatre will rally against financial losses and COVID-19 cases with the premiere of “The Color Purple,” opening Wednesday, July 20.

Two weeks ago, after five cast members tested positive for COVID, the theater canceled the last nine performances of “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” a show that was selling out each night.

The Actors’ Equity Union has strict guidelines pertaining to COVID and will shut down any production that has experienced an outbreak, or in Maine State’s case, more than four people.

While the theater is still refunding tickets for “Joseph,” Artistic Director Curt Dale Clark said he doesn’t yet know the exact dollar amount they have lost on the production.

Clark said many patrons have donated the cost of their tickets to the theater. Tickets cost anywhere from $59 to $95 a seat.

Advertisement

Going forward with the final two productions of the season, “The Color Purple” and “Kinky Boots,” Clark said COVID protocols mandated by Actors’ Equity will continue to be followed and all employees will be tested daily. The theater has spent $120,000 this season on testing supplies alone, said Clark.

In addition to COVID costs, Clark said it is difficult to recover from show cancelations because the union expects the theatre to bear the brunt of any financial loss.

“We have to pay everyone when COVID shuts us down,” said Clark. “We still have to pay every single person involved, but we don’t get to put the show on, and we have to give the money back that we received for ticket sales. Until the union changes the way they do that, it is very problematic for theaters to have a chance at survival.”

Clark said prior to the pandemic, the theater had a yearly operating budget of $6.2 million, but now is working with a $4.7 million budget.

“When COVID hit, we dropped the budget,” said Clark. “In normal years we are 100% sold out, but we anticipated higher costs and lower ticket sales.”

Clark’s predictions were proven correct after last year.

Advertisement

As a direct result of the pandemic, the theatre never opened in 2020 and was forced to close midway through its 2021 season due to low ticket sales. Clark attributed low attendance to a change in venue, moving from the Pickard Theater in Brunswick to the Westbrook Performing Arts Center.

He also said there was controversy over the theatre’s vaccine policy. In 2021 Maine State required patrons to show proof of vaccination at the door and wear a mask during the performance.

The theater refunded hundreds of tickets last year and also suffered a great financial loss after spending $1 million on their most expensive production”Cinderella.” Never seeing a return on their investment, Clark said the elaborate costumes and sets will remain in storage for now, since the theater was unable to get the rights to perform the show this year or next.

While ticket sales for “The Color Purple” have been slow, Clark said he is confident things will pick up once the show opens. He said the amazing cast, crew, set and brand new costumes are sure to be a hit with audiences.

Directed by E. Faye Butler, “The Color Purple” is a Tony Award-winning musical adaptation of the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel by Alice Walker and an award-winning film by Steven Speilberg.

The story follows the triumphs and tragedies of Celie, an African-American woman living in the south during the mid-twentieth century. Celie shares the stories of her life through her letters to God in musical numbers featuring jazz, blues, ragtime, African and gospel music.

The show will run from July 20 – August 6 at the Pickard Theater at Bowdoin College in Brunswick.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: