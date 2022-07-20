Docent opportunities are now available at Damariscotta’s Chapman-Hall House. These volunteer guides provide a valuable service in sharing community history with the visiting public.

The Chapman-Hall House historic site, dated to 1754, is the oldest house still in existence in Damariscotta. The house is open on weekends, June through the second Sunday in October.



During a tour, Chapman-Hall visitors are introduced to Lincoln County history through the home life in Midcoast Maine from the 1750s to the 1830s. A display in the ell of the house includes a small collection of the work of the noted woodcarver Edbury Hatch (1849-1935) of Newcastle. The house tour also includes an exhibit of hooked rugs, for which Midcoast Maine is noted.



Anyone who enjoys history, volunteering and visiting with people from all over the country should stop by on July 31st, between noon and 4 p.m. to learn more about the work of the Chapman-Hall House Stewardship Committee and its docents. Please call or e-mail with any questions: (207) 882-6817, [email protected].



Chapman-Hall House, one of three historic sites maintained by Lincoln County Historical Association, is located at 270 Main St., Damariscotta. LCHA is a nonprofit organization that provides stewardship for the 1754 Chapman-Hall House, the 1761 Pownalborough Courthouse in Dresden, and the 1811 Old Jail and Museum in Wiscasset. For more information about the Lincoln County Historical Association, visit lincolncountyhistory.com or Facebook – Lincoln County Historical Association Maine.