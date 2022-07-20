James “Jim” Edward DeMartini 1952 – 2022 BATH – James “Jim” Edward DeMartini, 69, of Old Sloop Lane passed away on July 9, 2022. He was born in Pittsburgh, Pa. on August 25, 1952, to Edward Norbert DeMartini and Dorothy Marie Gallagher. Jim was the youngest of three children. Jim graduated in 1974 from the University of Notre Dame du Lac in Notre Dame, Ind. with a degree in business administration. He was selected for the United States Navy’s Reserve Officer Training Corps during his time at Notre Dame. Following graduation, he served with distinction as a Naval Combat Information Center Officer and Main Propulsion Assistant from 1974 to 1977 in USS Richard L. Page (FFG 5), a Bath built warship. Before being honorably discharged from the Navy, he met the woman who would be the love of his life. In 1976, Jim married Sally Marie Hagenbuch, originally of Larchmont, N.Y. They remained blissfully married for nearly 45 years until Sally’s death in 2021. Following his service in the Navy, Jim and Sally moved to Bath, Maine. Jim worked for Bath Iron Works in various capacities for more than 30 years. He retired from his position as BIW’s Manager of Communications in 2014. He was an active member, lector and supporter of All Saints Parish and St. Mary’s Church in Bath. He loved the outdoors, the ocean, visiting National Parks, and more than anything, he cherished every moment with his family and many close friends. He is especially remembered for the kindness and warmth he showed to everyone he met. He was predeceased by his mother and father; his sister, Dolores Wright; and his beloved wife. He is survived by his son Peter DeMartini (Kelly) and grandsons, Jackson and Logan of Freeport; and son Michael DeMartini (Tiffany) of Springfield, Ore. He is also survived by his sister, Paula Adomaitis (Dennis) of Pennsylvania; his nephew, Edward Wright (Kristen) of Maryland; and his wife’s family, whom he loved as his own. Visitation will be held, 4 – 6 p.m., Tuesday, July 26, 2022 at the David E. Desmond & Son Funeral Home in Bath. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at All Saints Parish, St. Mary’s Church in Bath at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. In light of current conditions, the family respectfully requests that guests consider taking a rapid COVID-19 test and wearing a mask to these events to ensure the safety of all those in attendance. To share your thoughts and condolences with the family, please visit http://www.desmondfuneralhomes.com In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: St. John’s Catholic School in Brunswick, Maine or Doctors Without Borders

