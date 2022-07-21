Janice R. Levitt 1937 – 2022 CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Janice R. Levitt passed away peacefully in Charlottesville, Va. on June 13, 2022. Jan was born 1937 In Providence, R.I. After graduating from high school, she attended Nursing school at Beth Israel Hospital in Boston, then moved to New York City and met her lifetime love and husband of 55 years, Arthur. Jan and Arthur moved to Martha’s Vineyard where she continued work as a nurse. In 1965 they relocated for a year to Anchorage, Alaska. She continued to work as a community health nurse in New Hampshire until Arthur accepted a job in Brunswick and the Levitt family, now including daughter Shari and son Daniel, moved to Bath in 1973. Jan and Arthur ran a bed and breakfast out of their home and welcomed guests to Bath and the midcoast Maine area. Jan remained in their home on Pearl Street for 46 years before moving to The Highlands in Topsham and then Virginia. In Bath Jan worked for the Midcoast Headstart program and spent the majority of her career as a school nurse for Union 47. Jan was a beloved nurse and remembered by the hundreds or more families whose lives she touched. Jan was an active member of the Bath community, serving on the YMCA board, an avid Girl Scout leader and state board member, and countless other Bath activities. After retirement Jan brought her love of reading to volunteer at the Patten Free Library. Jan’s love of her community extended her activity with many organizations and initiatives throughout her time in Bath. She always had time for the many people, often generations of former students and families, she would see in town. Jan is survived by her brother Howard Schretter; daughter Shari Merkord and her husband David; son Daniel Levitt and his wife Dana; grandchildren Benjamin Merkord, Sarah Merkord and wife Paige Reed, and Sophia Levitt; and great-grandchildren Paisleigh and Ensley Merkord-Reed. Family and friends will hold a celebration of Jan’s life in Bath later this summer. In Jan’s memory donations may be made to the Patten Free Library

