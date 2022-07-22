I awoke on May 2 with itchy sinuses, watery eyes, and the thought that I must be getting a cold. So, I masked up and went to work – staying six feet from everyone. Jill was tired and fuzzy-headed as well, so we both decided to test for COVID that afternoon and while her test was negative, mine appeared to have a faint second (positive) line.

Now, you may remember that April was exceptionally busy at the People Plus Center with both the Music in April and the Gelato Fiasco fundraisers culminating during the last week of the month. I think after my brother’s passing, the funeral, and the fundraising, I was probably more susceptible to illness than I normally would be. Additionally, I had not made time to get the second booster shot and I genuinely think it might’ve made the difference as Jonathan got his and never contracted the virus despite living with me all week.

So, the next day, I began quarantine and felt like I had a minor cold. It wasn’t bad and I ran three miles that night, thinking that I could just push through (sounds like me, right?). However, I had begun to see an increase in irritability, a decrease in appetite, and was nauseous. In fact, the only thing that helped was Coca-Cola, so I basically lived on it all week.

Then overnight, all heck broke loose as I slept fitfully and woke up Wednesday morning feeling miserable. I had chills, fever, and body aches for the next 24 hours, combined with sneezing, coughing, and congestion. It was all wrapped up neatly in a package of general malaise and was the worst I had felt in decades. I may have even been heard moaning occasionally.

Luckily, the rest of the week saw huge improvements as I moved past the worst of it. I was still incredibly tired and the most basic tasks like climbing the stairs or taking a shower was exhausting. And my brain completely ceased to function. I started watching “Bridgerton” (a romance fiction series) with only eight episodes and it took me the entire week to get through it even though, according to Jonathan, I seemed to be watching it 24 hours a day. In reality, I kept having to stop it and rewind it and watch the same sections over and over.

I was back at work on Monday, May 9, having tested negative, yet was still extremely tired. The tiredness and brain fog were present for weeks to come. And my first 30-minute grocery shopping excursion led to a three-hour nap. During the next couple of days, I drove to Boston to retrieve my daughter Violet from college, had a visit to the ER with another family member, and spent many full nights wide awake with what’s called COVID insomnia. I have to admit that none of these things did much to recharge my battery.

And amongst all of that, Frank’s brother Grant Connors passed away and Gladys is moving. My youngest daughter Juliet went to prom (with Grant Connor’s grandson), and I celebrated my 54th birthday. So, to help get through it all, Juliet baked a COVID cake and my sister in Atlanta sent me a birthday gift of a photo we had taken at my brother’s funeral. (See photo). I also received flowers, candy, and soap from family and friends as well as a multitude of cards. I felt loved while grieving over another round of losses in our lives.

In mid-May, Jonathan journeyed to Philadelphia to see his daughter graduate from Penn Vet as a doctor, and then two days later they all left for a father/daughter trip to Portugal. I think he was happy to escape his grumpy, tired, and moaning wife more than he let on.

Right after he left, Juliet tested positive for COVID (got it at prom), so it was great that Jonathan got out of the house! Juliet’s illness ran basically like mine, but lasted longer. She was a trooper and focused on trying to keep up with class work but the brain fog is definitely a real thing.

Luckily, having just had COVID myself, I could nurse her without fear, so she quarantined in my house and we’ve had lots of mommy/daughter cuddle time. We’ve also seen our daffodils and tulips come and go while we healed and nursed our tender feelings. So, there are a few silver linings that come with COVID. They are fairly thin but they are there if you look closely enough.

So, as we wrap up this oddly sad, yet warm and beautiful spring, I am happy to move into June and the long summer days of swimming in the pond, watching the children and the flowers grow, and enjoying life at work and at home. Although we know it will be different at the Center without Grant Connors and most certainly without Gladys, we also know that the smiles and sense of community will prevail. We will hug each other and laugh together and enjoy our days of health and shared experiences. Actually, I can’t wait.

Stacy Frizzle-Edgerton is the executive director of People Plus, the Brunswick-area senior community center.

