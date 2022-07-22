What am I missing with Biden’s Saudi relationship?

I have one question. Well, not really, but one for now. Regardless of the politics behind Biden’s flip-flop of seeing Saudi Arabia as a “pariah” two years ago, and now fist-bumping its crown prince as a lead-in to the solicitation of higher oil production, this question looms large:

If the driving force behind Biden’s move to shut down American oil production, and consequently our energy independence, is global warming, then soliciting another country to produce oil for us only addresses the global warming concerns if that country resides on a different globe.

What am I missing here?

Elizabeth Bradley,

Brunswick

Character still counts

Maine is the best!

On Sunday I left my fairly expensive and not very old cycling helmet on a bench at the Middle Bay Road soccer field. I returned there Tuesday and lo and behold the helmet was still on the bench. Character and integrity do count and Maine and Brunswick is one of the few places left to have such an experience. I’m very grateful.

Curtis Parker,

Harpswell

