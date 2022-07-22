James H. “Boonie, Jimmy” Koehling 1943 – 2022 WEST BATH – James H. “Boonie, Jimmy” Koehling, 78, of West Bath passed away at home July 14, 2022 surrounded by his family. Born in Portland, he was the son of James and Kathleen Koehling. Jim grew up is Sebasco and started lobstering and sea mossing at an early age. He served his country in the US Army during Vietnam and went on to work at the Bath Water District and then Bath Iron Works. After retirement, he always found an odd job to do. Jim loved to hunt and fish and being outdoors. Along with his family he went camping at many of the Maine State Parks. Jim was known as a hardworking man with a huge heart who would help anyone who needed it. Jim was predeceased by his parents; three sisters, five brothers; and his son John. He is survived by his wife Linda of 52 years; daughters Kimberly Behee and husband Frank of Summerville S.C., Traci MacDonald and husband Jed of West Bath and Kelley Keenan and fiance James of Phippsburg; Jim’s grandbabies, Leanne, Kayla, Madison, Megan and Scott; and his great-grandbabies Harper, Duncan and Davina. He is also survived by a brother Donald “Bloss” Koehling; a nephew Vernon who always knew how to lift his spirits; and a special friend Jared whom he loved like a son. Jared would take Jim for rides in his dump truck which he enjoyed so much. Jim had many more nieces and nephews. There will be a celebration of life planned at a later date. The family would like to thank CHANS/Hospice for their care and compassion and a special thank you to RN Nick.

Send questions/comments to the editors.