Brunswick Executive Airport has received $371,214 in federal money to install weather reporting equipment.

The funding was awarded through the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Fiscal Year 2022 Airport Improvement Program.

“Brunswick Executive Airport is home to multiple aerospace companies and has been a major catalyst for the redevelopment of the former Brunswick Naval Air Station,” said Maine Sen. Susan Collins, the ranking member of the Transportation Appropriations Subcommittee, in announcing the funding. “By supporting the installation of weather reporting equipment, this investment will increase safety and help ensure that the airport continues to attract businesses and good-paying jobs to the region.”

This funding will support the installation of an automated weather observing system to enhance the safety and efficiency of aircraft operations at the airport by providing accurate, current and site-specific weather information.

Collins co-authors the Transportation, Housing and Urban Development Appropriations bill that funds the Airport Improvement Program each year.

