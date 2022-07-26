Patricia “Pat” Warren 1939 – 2022 ASHEVILLE, N.C. -Patricia “Pat” Warren passed peacefully on July 12, 2022, in her bed by the window, her sister Mary, friend and CNA Gail, Karen, their Hospice Hero, and her cat “nieces” by her side. Born on June 7, 1939 in Haverhill, Mass., Pat was preceded in death by her parents, Madeline Dwyer Warren, stepfather Charles, father Raymond Kancevitch; and brother, “Butch”. She is survived by her sister, Mary Kancevitch of Asheville, N.C., and five generations of cousins. Pat was educated in New England public schools and graduated from Lincoln Academy, Newcastle. She earned her B.A. at Gorham State Teachers College, and her M.S. at the University of Southern Maine. She taught science to 8th graders at Brunswick Junior High for 39 years and was the rocket that launched many a science career. One of her students said “I am a physician today because Miss Warren taught me to love science, instilled confidence in me, and told me I could achieve great things”. Pat was a celebrated and award winning teacher. In 1997 she received “The Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching” – the highest award presented to public school teachers by The President of The United States. Pat retired to Bonita Springs, Fla. and the Spring Run Golf community, enjoying life and playing out her passion for the game of golf. Her only regret was, though she was within inches of the cup hundreds of times, she never had a “hole-in-one”. I will bet my seven-iron that she has now – on the green green grass of heaven. Pat is beloved by thousands of students, countless golf “buddies”, and her devoted sister, Mary Kancevitch of Asheville, N.C. “My sister was a woman of few words, the soul of kindness, and had a dry wit, second to none. She will be long remembered and sorely missed. Condolences may be made to the family at http://www.ashevilleareaalternative.com . Gifts of love and honor may be made to: Four Seasons Hospice 571 S Allen Rd. Flat Rock, NC 28731

