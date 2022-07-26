Maine State Music Theatre is tugging at heartstrings with its adaptation of the Broadway musical “The Color Purple.”

Director and Choreographer E. Fay Butler guides the audience through one of the most important shows you can see this year, with musical numbers featuring jazz, ragtime, blues, gospel and African music.

Set in the mid-20th century, the story follows Celie (Jaden Dominique), a young southern Black woman, and follows her struggles with abuse, loss, love and sexual identity over the course of 40 years.

Although times have changed since the 1930s, audiences can still relate to themes of inequality, poverty, loss and redemption.

The gospel number “Mysterious Ways” showcases the vocal talents of Lawrence Flowers and the smooth tap dancing of Devin Price. Flowers is joined by the powerhouse vocals of La’Nette Wallace, Tarra Conner Jones and Nyla Watson acting as a “Greek chorus.” Peddling the town’s scuttlebutt, the three women provide comedic relief throughout an otherwise serious musical. Meanwhile, Maiesha McQueen as the bold and outspoken Sofia, meanwhile, strikes comedic gold and earning audience cheers.

The tragically hilarious number “Hell no!” had audience members hooting and hollering when female cast members flooded the stage with pitchforks and riffles, telling Celie, “But when a man raise his fist, hell no!”

Advertisement

Costume Coordinator Katheleen Payton Brown knocks it out of the park with a fringed magenta flapper dress worn in the dance number “Push Da Button.” When Shug Avery (DeQuina Moore) shakes what the good Lord gave her, her rhinestones sparkle like fireworks on the Fourth of July.

With the combination of Moore’s sultry vocals and Dominique’s passion, the two actresses create palpable chemistry. You could hear a pin drop when Celie told Shug Avery her doubts about God. “If he ever listened to poor colored women the world would be a different place, I can tell you.”

The opening of Act Two transported the audience to Africa. The stage was filled with orange, yellow and brown, creating the perfect illusion of sunlight and warmth. The music was authentic and the costumes were stunning.

The lead of the show, Dominique is without question, a rising star. She embodied the physicality of Celie so deeply, that one sees the full transformation from the young innocent abused girl to a strong, self-accepting woman.

If you only see one piece of theater this year, go see “The Color Purple.”

“The Color Purple” runs through August 6. Visit msmt.org for ticket information including scheduling.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: